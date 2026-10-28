Joint List Offers Support to Eisenkot Bloc to Replace Netanyahu Government
(MENAFN) Ahmad Tibi, an Arab member of Israel’s Knesset and leader of the predominantly Arab Joint List parliamentary bloc, said his alliance was reaching out to the opposition’s “change bloc” to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government from power.
The opposition alliance seeking to replace Netanyahu includes former military chief Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid, Yair Golan’s Democrats, Naftali Bennett’s Beyachad and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu.
“The massive turnout among Arab citizens is a historic achievement for the Joint List, which answered the public’s call for unity and proved that it is a decisive force without which change is impossible," Tibi said in a written statement.
"We extend our hands toward the 'change bloc' to oust the Netanyahu-Ben-Gvir government -- which will begin with the removal of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana," he added.
In a video released by his office, Tibi addressed Joint List supporters at a rally in Tayibe, a town in central Israel, early Wednesday. He said Arab voters’ voices were "the loudest" despite alleged efforts to "cut the electricity at polling stations and tried to obstruct voting."
“Ben Gvir, the criminal, will not be police minister. His day has come,” he added.
With 84.5% of ballots counted in Israel’s parliamentary elections, Netanyahu’s bloc was projected to secure 54 seats in the 120-member Knesset, leaving it seven seats short of a governing majority, according to Israeli media reports.
The opposition alliance led by Eisenkot was forecast to win 49 seats, while predominantly Arab parties were projected to obtain a combined 17 seats, according to figures attributed to the Central Elections Committee.
Within the Arab representation, the Joint List was projected to secure 11 seats, while the United Arab List, known as Ra’am, was expected to win six.
The opposition alliance seeking to replace Netanyahu includes former military chief Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid, Yair Golan’s Democrats, Naftali Bennett’s Beyachad and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu.
“The massive turnout among Arab citizens is a historic achievement for the Joint List, which answered the public’s call for unity and proved that it is a decisive force without which change is impossible," Tibi said in a written statement.
"We extend our hands toward the 'change bloc' to oust the Netanyahu-Ben-Gvir government -- which will begin with the removal of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana," he added.
In a video released by his office, Tibi addressed Joint List supporters at a rally in Tayibe, a town in central Israel, early Wednesday. He said Arab voters’ voices were "the loudest" despite alleged efforts to "cut the electricity at polling stations and tried to obstruct voting."
“Ben Gvir, the criminal, will not be police minister. His day has come,” he added.
With 84.5% of ballots counted in Israel’s parliamentary elections, Netanyahu’s bloc was projected to secure 54 seats in the 120-member Knesset, leaving it seven seats short of a governing majority, according to Israeli media reports.
The opposition alliance led by Eisenkot was forecast to win 49 seats, while predominantly Arab parties were projected to obtain a combined 17 seats, according to figures attributed to the Central Elections Committee.
Within the Arab representation, the Joint List was projected to secure 11 seats, while the United Arab List, known as Ra’am, was expected to win six.
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