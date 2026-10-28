Jordan Targets JD8.9B Projects To Boost Local Engineering Industry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Jordan aims to increase local manufacturers' participation in major national projects valued at JD8.9 billion, including opportunities linked to the Amra City development, under its Engineering Industries Sector Strategy for 2026–2029.

The strategy, developed by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply in cooperation with the Jordan Chamber of Industry and other stakeholders, seeks to increase domestic production and strengthen local supply chains by enabling Jordanian manufacturers to compete for procurement contracts.

As for its scope, the strategy identifies major infrastructure and development projects as potential sources of demand for engineering products, provided local manufacturers meet technical specifications, quality standards, and supply requirements.

The strategy features a program to increase local content in major national projects, strengthen cooperation between manufacturers and contractors, and retain a greater share of project spending within the Jordanian economy.

According to the strategy, the engineering industries sector comprises approximately 4,800 establishments employing 35,200 people. The sector generated JD620 million in added value in 2024, with total production approaching JD2 billion.

Proposed initiatives aim to establish an engineering innovation complex in Zarqa, incorporate a metal forming technology center, an engineering training center, and a joint industrial research and development fund.

The strategy also aims to diversify export markets by leveraging free trade agreements and Jordan's proximity to regional markets.

Jordanian engineering exports to Syria rose 282% in 2025 to approximately JD37 million, compared with JD9.7 million before Syria's political transition in December 2024, the strategy revealed.

//Petra// AO