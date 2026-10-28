Joint List Head Urges Real Arab-Jewish Partnership

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Oct 28 (Petra) -- Head of the Joint List Arab Alliance Yousef Jabareen called Wednesday for a "real Arab-Jewish partnership" after preliminary results of Israeli elections emerged.

Yair Golan, head of the center-left Democrats Party, urged formation of a government of change, "in partnership with Arab citizens in Israel." Golan declared in a statement that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost the election.

Golan called for "a majority government of change in partnership with Arab citizens in Israel." Preliminary results of yesterday's polls showed Netanyahu's Likud-led alliance with 54 seats, opposition parties 49, and Arab parties 17. Both major blocs are short of a majority in the parliament (the Knesset).

//Petra// NQ