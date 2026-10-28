Pakistan Bars Taiwanese Airlines from Airspace Under One-China Policy
(MENAFN) Pakistan has barred Taiwanese airlines from using its airspace in line with Beijing’s One-China policy, becoming the first country to introduce such a restriction, according to reports published Wednesday.
“The aviation division follows the One China policy -- only mainland China is allowed,” Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif was quoted as saying.
Asif explained that Islamabad now permits airlines from the People’s Republic of China to fly over Pakistani territory while excluding carriers from Taiwan.
Flight tracking data shows that Taiwanese airlines began changing their routes over the weekend. China Airlines Ltd. and Eva Airways Corp. have not used Pakistani airspace since Sunday.
Both airlines declined to comment on the reported restrictions, while Taiwan’s Civil Aviation Administration did not address the route changes.
Pakistan’s policy is reportedly stricter than China’s own approach, as Beijing allows Taiwanese airlines to cross its airspace.
China considers Taiwan a breakaway province, while Taiwan’s authorities maintain that the island is independent.
Pakistan severed official relations with Taiwan in 1951 as part of its commitment to the One-China policy.
Meanwhile, Islamabad and Beijing have expanded their partnership through China’s Belt and Road Initiative, particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which has directed billions of dollars toward infrastructure and development projects in Pakistan.
China is also Pakistan’s largest weapons supplier. On Tuesday, the two countries launched the China-Pakistan Information Corridor, further expanding their cooperation.
“The aviation division follows the One China policy -- only mainland China is allowed,” Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif was quoted as saying.
Asif explained that Islamabad now permits airlines from the People’s Republic of China to fly over Pakistani territory while excluding carriers from Taiwan.
Flight tracking data shows that Taiwanese airlines began changing their routes over the weekend. China Airlines Ltd. and Eva Airways Corp. have not used Pakistani airspace since Sunday.
Both airlines declined to comment on the reported restrictions, while Taiwan’s Civil Aviation Administration did not address the route changes.
Pakistan’s policy is reportedly stricter than China’s own approach, as Beijing allows Taiwanese airlines to cross its airspace.
China considers Taiwan a breakaway province, while Taiwan’s authorities maintain that the island is independent.
Pakistan severed official relations with Taiwan in 1951 as part of its commitment to the One-China policy.
Meanwhile, Islamabad and Beijing have expanded their partnership through China’s Belt and Road Initiative, particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which has directed billions of dollars toward infrastructure and development projects in Pakistan.
China is also Pakistan’s largest weapons supplier. On Tuesday, the two countries launched the China-Pakistan Information Corridor, further expanding their cooperation.
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