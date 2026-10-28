H. M. Omar Faruk Ahmed Pobitro Book “Islamic Lifestyle: A Journey Towards Eternal Success” Presents a Comprehensive Guide to Faith, Ethics, and Modern Living
(MENAFN- IT Tech BD) *Islamic Lifestyle: A Journey Towards Eternal Success* is a faith-centered book designed to guide Muslims toward a balanced, purposeful, and spiritually fulfilling life. Published in the book information under the title *Islamic Lifestyle: A Complete Guide*, the work was dated August 30, 2025, and is presented as a 100-page publication. Authored by H. M. Omar Faruk Ahmed Pobitro, the book explores how Islamic principles can be applied to everyday life while addressing the opportunities and challenges of the modern world. Through accessible language and practical guidance, it encourages readers to strengthen their relationship with Allah (SWT), follow the teachings of the Qur’an and Sunnah, and develop good character, personal discipline, and social responsibility.
The book contains 25 detailed chapters covering essential aspects of Islamic living, including faith, Iman, Taqwa, self-purification, prayer, fasting, Zakah, Hajj, Qur’an recitation, Tafsir, Dua, and Dhikr. It also examines Islamic family life, marriage, parenting, education, the roles of men and women in society, and the importance of maintaining harmony within families and communities. By discussing halal earnings, business ethics, the prohibition of Riba, charity, honesty, and avoiding unlawful wealth, the publication highlights the importance of moral responsibility in personal and professional life. Additional topics include health, diet, halal and haram guidelines, time management, kindness toward neighbors, and the responsibility of individuals to contribute positively to society.
A notable aspect of the book is its attention to contemporary challenges. It considers digital business, technology, social media, and globalization from an Islamic perspective, encouraging readers to approach modern opportunities with knowledge, integrity, and ethical awareness. Rather than treating religious practice as separate from everyday responsibilities, the book presents Islam as a comprehensive way of life that influences personal decisions, professional conduct, family relationships, and interactions with the wider community. Its emphasis on preparing for the Hereafter reinforces the message that lasting success involves more than material wealth, professional recognition, or worldly pleasures; it also requires faith, righteous deeds, sincerity, compassion, and accountability before Allah (SWT).
H. M. Omar Faruk Ahmed Pobitro, the author of the book, is described in his biographical profile as a Bangladeshi entrepreneur, digital marketer, cybersecurity expert, author, religious teacher, and instrumental artist. Born on May 22, 1999, in Trishal Upazila of Mymensingh District, Bangladesh, he has developed interests spanning Islamic education, entrepreneurship, technology, literature, and creative expression. According to his biography, he pursued higher education in Islamic Studies and earned a master’s degree. His multidisciplinary background informs his interest in connecting traditional Islamic teachings with the realities of contemporary life.
As an entrepreneur, Pobitro founded BM Business Center in Dhaka Cantonment, which is described as providing digital marketing, branding, search engine optimization, and business solutions. He also developed the Pobitro360 identity, through which he brings together business, technology, spirituality, writing, and art. His other listed publications include *The Path to a Righteous Life in the Light of Hadith*, *The Key to Success*, and *The Digital Pathway to Success*. These works reflect themes of ethical conduct, personal development, religious understanding, and professional growth.
Through *Islamic Lifestyle: A Journey Towards Eternal Success*, H. M. Omar Faruk Ahmed Pobitro seeks to encourage readers to integrate faith with practical daily responsibilities. The book is intended for Muslims who wish to improve their spiritual understanding, strengthen their character, manage modern challenges responsibly, and build a life guided by Islamic values. Its central message is that genuine success comes from balancing worldly responsibilities with spiritual development and remembering the ultimate purpose of human life. By bringing together worship, family, business, education, technology, and preparation for the Hereafter, the publication presents a broad perspective on living with faith, wisdom, integrity, and compassion.
The book contains 25 detailed chapters covering essential aspects of Islamic living, including faith, Iman, Taqwa, self-purification, prayer, fasting, Zakah, Hajj, Qur’an recitation, Tafsir, Dua, and Dhikr. It also examines Islamic family life, marriage, parenting, education, the roles of men and women in society, and the importance of maintaining harmony within families and communities. By discussing halal earnings, business ethics, the prohibition of Riba, charity, honesty, and avoiding unlawful wealth, the publication highlights the importance of moral responsibility in personal and professional life. Additional topics include health, diet, halal and haram guidelines, time management, kindness toward neighbors, and the responsibility of individuals to contribute positively to society.
A notable aspect of the book is its attention to contemporary challenges. It considers digital business, technology, social media, and globalization from an Islamic perspective, encouraging readers to approach modern opportunities with knowledge, integrity, and ethical awareness. Rather than treating religious practice as separate from everyday responsibilities, the book presents Islam as a comprehensive way of life that influences personal decisions, professional conduct, family relationships, and interactions with the wider community. Its emphasis on preparing for the Hereafter reinforces the message that lasting success involves more than material wealth, professional recognition, or worldly pleasures; it also requires faith, righteous deeds, sincerity, compassion, and accountability before Allah (SWT).
H. M. Omar Faruk Ahmed Pobitro, the author of the book, is described in his biographical profile as a Bangladeshi entrepreneur, digital marketer, cybersecurity expert, author, religious teacher, and instrumental artist. Born on May 22, 1999, in Trishal Upazila of Mymensingh District, Bangladesh, he has developed interests spanning Islamic education, entrepreneurship, technology, literature, and creative expression. According to his biography, he pursued higher education in Islamic Studies and earned a master’s degree. His multidisciplinary background informs his interest in connecting traditional Islamic teachings with the realities of contemporary life.
As an entrepreneur, Pobitro founded BM Business Center in Dhaka Cantonment, which is described as providing digital marketing, branding, search engine optimization, and business solutions. He also developed the Pobitro360 identity, through which he brings together business, technology, spirituality, writing, and art. His other listed publications include *The Path to a Righteous Life in the Light of Hadith*, *The Key to Success*, and *The Digital Pathway to Success*. These works reflect themes of ethical conduct, personal development, religious understanding, and professional growth.
Through *Islamic Lifestyle: A Journey Towards Eternal Success*, H. M. Omar Faruk Ahmed Pobitro seeks to encourage readers to integrate faith with practical daily responsibilities. The book is intended for Muslims who wish to improve their spiritual understanding, strengthen their character, manage modern challenges responsibly, and build a life guided by Islamic values. Its central message is that genuine success comes from balancing worldly responsibilities with spiritual development and remembering the ultimate purpose of human life. By bringing together worship, family, business, education, technology, and preparation for the Hereafter, the publication presents a broad perspective on living with faith, wisdom, integrity, and compassion.
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