Three Russian Air Defense Assets Hit Over Past 24 Hours, General Staff Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports the development, citing the General Staff press service's post on Telegram.

“On October 27 and overnight into October 28, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck three enemy air defense assets on Russian territory, as well as a Russian military supply depot in temporarily occupied Donetsk region,” the post reads.

The targets included a Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system near Rzhava in Russia's Kursk region; a radar station near Maloe Gorod'kovoe, also in Kursk region; an electronic warfare station near Semyachky in Russia's Bryansk region; and a Russian military logistics depot near Valerianivka in Donetsk region.

The General Staff explained that each air defense system, radar, or electronic warfare station struck temporarily creates a gap in the enemy's air defense network. The more such gaps there are, the greater the opportunities for Ukraine's Defense Forces to deploy unmanned systems across all operational levels.

Ukraine's defense forces strike Russian ammunitionin Luhansk and Donetsk regions

“Operations against key enemy military targets will continue until Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely halted,” the General Staff said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine'sDefense Forces struck a drone launch site near Donetsk and Russian military depots on October 22 and overnight into October 23.