Zelensky Arrives In The Netherlands
“We have arrived in the Netherlands with our team to meet with Prime Minister Rob Jetten. We are strengthening our partnership and working to better defend Ukraine. We will discuss defense and economic cooperation, strengthening Ukraine's air defense, and new steps to support Ukraine,” Zelensky said upon arrival.Read also: NSDC Secretary Klymenko meets NATO delegation to discuss Patriot missiles and PURL prospects
He also said the agenda included a meeting with representatives of Ukrainian and Dutch businesses, as well as an audience with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.
As Ukrinform previously reported, the Netherlands announced today that it would provide Ukraine with €1.2 billion in aid over three years. The funds will go toward Ukraine's reconstruction.
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