Zelensky Arrives In The Netherlands

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state announced his arrival on Facebook.

“We have arrived in the Netherlands with our team to meet with Prime Minister Rob Jetten. We are strengthening our partnership and working to better defend Ukraine. We will discuss defense and economic cooperation, strengthening Ukraine's air defense, and new steps to support Ukraine,” Zelensky said upon arrival.

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He also said the agenda included a meeting with representatives of Ukrainian and Dutch businesses, as well as an audience with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Netherlands announced today that it would provide Ukraine with €1.2 billion in aid over three years. The funds will go toward Ukraine's reconstruction.