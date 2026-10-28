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By News Centre

Uzbekistan has been undergoing a period of profound transformation over the past decade. The“New Uzbekistan” vision, implemented under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev since 2016, has accelerated the country's development. This transformation also highlights Uzbekistan's active and leading role in deepening cooperation among Turkic states.

Uzbekistan's economy has attracted attention for its stable and strong growth performance. Between 2017 and 2025, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by an annual average of more than 6%, while the economy expanded by 8.5% in the first half of this year. With an economic output of $147 billion, Uzbekistan is strengthening its position among middle-income countries. The country's Ministry of Economy and Finance expects economic growth to reach 8.1% by the end of the year, with GDP approaching $180 billion. This progress is viewed as the result of ongoing structural reforms, particularly adjustments to energy tariffs, privatization initiatives, improvements in the investment and business environment, and preparations for accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Uzbekistan has also made significant progress in the social sphere, expanding access to drinking water and water for household use, reducing unemployment, and implementing comprehensive reforms in its education and healthcare systems. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will seek to strengthen his country's position on the international stage at the summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which is set to begin tomorrow in Ankara. Uzbekistan became a full member of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), then known as the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, in 2019. This step helped usher the organization into a new phase of its development.

Uzbekistan held the chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States in 2022–2023. The summit in Samarkand went down in history as a meeting of historic significance. During this period, the “Turkic World Vision 2040” was adopted. More than 100 events were held under Uzbekistan's chairmanship, and new platforms for cooperation were established. Trade among Turkic states exceeded $10 billion.

Uzbekistan is positioning itself within the Turkic world as more than just a member state; it is also a strategic actor and a driving force behind important initiatives. The country's geographical location, population of nearly 40 million, and growing economic potential make it a strategic bridge connecting Türkiye with Central Asia and linking East and West. Although some analysts tend to view Uzbekistan as a country following Türkiye's path, the government in Tashkent is, in reality, pursuing an independent and pragmatic foreign policy. Guided by its national interests, Uzbekistan is developing its own initiatives in strategically important areas.

By unlocking an increasing share of its potential through comprehensive domestic reforms, Uzbekistan is establishing a strong and leading position within the family of Turkic states. This process is contributing not only to improvements in the well-being of the Uzbek people but also to the integration, shared development, and stronger international influence of the Turkic world. New Uzbekistan is emerging as one of the important forces shaping the next chapter of Turkic civilization.