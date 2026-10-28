Azerbaijan To Host 10Th World Forum On Gastronomy Tourism In Gabala In 2027

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has been selected by UN Tourism to host the 10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism, scheduled to take place in Gabala in June 2027.

The international event will bring together tourism and gastronomy experts, government representatives, academics, producers and entrepreneurs to discuss the development of gastronomy tourism and its growing role in promoting cultural heritage and supporting local economies.

Hosting the forum is expected to provide Azerbaijan with an opportunity to showcase its culinary traditions, national cuisine and locally produced food products to an international audience.

The event will also highlight the country's gastronomic heritage as an important component of its tourism potential, while promoting regional destinations such as Gabala.

Organised by UN Tourism since 2015, the World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism serves as an international platform for exchanging knowledge, sharing successful practices and strengthening cooperation among stakeholders in the tourism and gastronomy sectors.

Its primary objectives include identifying effective approaches to gastronomy tourism development, preserving traditional culinary practices and promoting local products as part of sustainable destination development.

The forum also provides an opportunity to examine how gastronomy can contribute to economic growth by supporting local producers, encouraging entrepreneurship and creating additional opportunities for tourism-related businesses.

During the 2027 gathering, Azerbaijan's national cuisine, traditional food preparation methods and regional gastronomic products will be presented to international tourism professionals and industry representatives.

The event is expected to strengthen the international visibility of Azerbaijani cuisine while encouraging greater recognition of the country's diverse culinary traditions.

Beyond cultural promotion, hosting the forum could also create new opportunities for international cooperation in tourism investment, professional education and business development.

The participation of international tourism organisations, industry specialists and entrepreneurs is expected to facilitate new professional connections and encourage the exchange of expertise in gastronomy-related tourism initiatives.