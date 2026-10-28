Lecturer in Business Management and Research, Faculty of Arts, Business, and Social Sciences, University of Wolverhampton

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Dr Waqas Ali is a Lecturer in Business Management and Research at the University of Wolverhampton. His research sits at the intersection of tourism, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, marketing, information systems, and organisational change. He is particularly interested in how emerging technologies reshape tourism experiences, destination management, consumer behaviour, service delivery, and organisational decision making. His current research covers responsible and explainable AI, generative AI, digital twins, agentic AI, digital platforms, sustainability, technology adoption, and technology enabled decision making.

His research uses computational and mixed methods, including machine learning, natural language processing, sentiment analysis, topic modelling, predictive AI, explainable AI, ML based demand forecasting, quasi experimental studies, structural modelling, TISM, and MICMAC. He has published in leading journals including Annals of Tourism Research, International Journal of Contemporary Hospitality Management, Journal of Managerial Psychology, and The Service Industries Journal.

Before entering academia, he worked for more than eleven years in the telecommunications sector, including senior roles such as Vice Technical Director, Senior Manager, Project Manager, and Team Leader at ZTE and PTCL. His industry experience included organisational restructuring, digital transformation, operational performance management, and leading large technical teams. He also has over five years of UK higher education teaching experience across tourism, marketing, strategy, quantitative methods, digital marketing, and business management.

–present Lecturer in Business Management and Research, Faculty of Arts, Business, and Social Sciences, University of Wolverhampton

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