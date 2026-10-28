Thomas J. and Alice M. Tisch Assistant Professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice, Brown University

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Yashaswini Singh, PhD, MPA, is the Thomas J. and Alice M. Tisch Assistant Professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice at Brown University. Her areas of expertise include health care consolidation and corporatization, including by private equity firms, and the downstream effects on health care spending, access, quality, and the clinical workforce. Dr. Singh's research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, featured in national media outlets, and frequently cited in policy discourse. She has presented her research to the US Congress, the Federal Trade Commission, National Conference of State Legislatures, and National Academy for State Health Policy, and testified before state legislatures on strategies to address health care corporatization.

–present Assistant Professor, Brown University

2023 Johns Hopkins University, Health Economics and Policy

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