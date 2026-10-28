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Clin Lai

Clin Lai


Date: 2026-10-28 08:35:46

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Fellow in Artificial Intelligence and Society, Brandeis University
Profile Articles

Clin Lai is a Florence Levy Kay Fellow in AI & Society at Brandeis University. She studies creativity and associative thinking, network science, human-computers interaction, and learning.

Experience
  • –present Postdoctoral Fellowship in Artificial Intelligence and Society, Brandeis University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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