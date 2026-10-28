Clin Lai
- Postdoctoral Fellow in Artificial Intelligence and Society, Brandeis University
Clin Lai is a Florence Levy Kay Fellow in AI & Society at Brandeis University. She studies creativity and associative thinking, network science, human-computers interaction, and learning.Experience
- –present Postdoctoral Fellowship in Artificial Intelligence and Society, Brandeis University
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