Jeffrey Tolbert

Associate Professor of American Studies and Folklore, Penn State

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Jeffrey is an Assistant Professor of American Studies and Folklore at Penn State Harrisburg. He holds a PhD in Folklore from Indiana University and has two disparate but increasingly connected areas of interest. The first of these is supernatural belief, which he explores through both conventional and digital ethnography. While his dissertation research was geographically centered in Ireland, I am interested in supernatural belief and vernacular religious experience everywhere.

His second major area of interest is popular culture, specifically the intersections of the "popular" and "folk" or "traditional" categories of cultural experience and expression. Most often this interest coalesces, again, around the supernatural, its portrayal and use in popular media, and has tended to rely on digital ethnographic methods.

Current research centers on the role of folklore in the horror genre.

–present Associate Professor of American Studies and Folklore, School of Humanities, Penn State

Experience