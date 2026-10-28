Alex Hinton

Distinguished Professor of Anthropology; Director, Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights, Rutgers University - Newark

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Alexander Hinton (@AlexLHinton) is Director of the Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights and Distinguished Professor of Anthropology at Rutgers University Newark. He is also a past President of the International Association of Genocide Scholars (2011-13) and holds the UNESCO Chair on Genocide Prevention. He is the author or editor of seventeen books, including the award-winning Why Did They Kill? Cambodia in the Shadow of Genocide (California, 2005), The Justice Facade: Trials of Transition in Cambodia (Oxford, 2018), and, most recently, It Can Happen Here: White Power and the Rising Threat of Genocide in the US (NYU, 2021) and Anthropological Witness: Lessons from the Khmer Rouge Tribunal (Cornell, 2022).

Research interests: Sociocultural and psychological anthropology; genocide and political violence; extremism; transitional justice; US and Southeast Asia (with a focus on Cambodia); culture and mind; globalization and modernity; self and emotion; anthropology and critical theory.

–present Professor of Anthropology, Rutgers University

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