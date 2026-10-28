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Jennifer Rich

Jennifer Rich


Date: 2026-10-28 08:35:43

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Sociology, Rowan University
Profile Articles

Jennifer Rich is a Professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Rowan University in New Jersey, and the Executive Director of the Rowan Center for the Study of the Holocaust, Genocide, and Human Rights. Her teaching experiences at Rowan focus on social justice and democratic education, Holocaust and Genocide education and memory, hard histories, and social problems. Her scholarship focuses on best practices in Holocaust and Genocide education, the teaching of hard histories, and the memory of the Holocaust and other genocides in culture, education, and by the children and grandchildren of survivors of genocides.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor, Rowan University
Education
  • 2017 Rutgers University, EdD/Education

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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