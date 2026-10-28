Mojtaba Akhavan-Tafti

Research Associate Professor, Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering, University of Michigan

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Research Interests:

>> Plasma instabilities, leading to the formation of magnetic discontinuities in the solar wind

>> 3D characteristics and temporal evolution of mesoscale solar wind structures

>> Solar wind-magnetosphere-ionosphere-thermosphere coupling during geomagnetic storms

>> Non-thermal emission by orbital debris

Activities:

>> Principal Investigator of Space Weather Investigation Frontier (SWIFT)

>> Institutional Principal Investigator of the Solar Wind Electrons Alphas and Protons (SWEAP) instrument aboard NASA's flagship Parker Solar Probe

>> Co-Investigator of the Space Debris Identification and Tracking (SINTRA) project

>> Team member of the Global Dynamics Constellation (GDC) magnetometer instrument

>> Team member of the Sun Radio Interferometer Space Experiment (SunRISE) mission

>> Principal Investigator of SunRISE Ground Radio Lab, engaging 2,500 high school students nationwide in hands-on STEM activities to promote space sciences and engineering

Translational R&D:

>> 3D Photovoltaics for solar and power beaming applications

>> On-demand mobile electric vehicle charging service

–present Associate Research Scientist and Lecturer in Space Sciences and Engineering, University of Michigan

2020 University of Michigan, PhD/Space Plasma Physics

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