Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Addiction Studies, Penn State

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Sujeong Park is an Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Addiction Studies at Penn State Harrisburg. Her position is co-funded by the Consortium on Substance Use and Addiction (CSUA). Her research has focused on evaluating the consequences of Opioid policies and maternal health policies. She has conducted research on the effects of OxyContin reformulation on labor supply and Social Security Disability Insurance take-up and murder rates.

Prior to joining Penn State Harrisburg, Dr. Park was an assistant policy researcher at RAND Corporation.

–present Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Addiction Studies, Penn State

Experience