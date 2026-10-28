France Accuses Foreign Groups of Distorting Protests to Damage National Image
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday accused foreign actors of manipulating images of recent demonstrations to undermine France’s reputation internationally.
Speaking to a French broadcaster, Barrot said footage from the protests had been “seized upon, distorted and amplified” by groups seeking to “damage” the country’s standing abroad.
“These are rivals, competitors, and movements originating in the United States, Israel, Russia and sometimes China that want to weaken us and tarnish our image abroad,” Barrot said.
He added that these actors had altered the portrayal of the demonstrations and were using the material to “tell their own story about France.”
Barrot also highlighted a growing number of social media posts linking the protests to mass immigration or radical Islam, saying such narratives were being circulated online.
Speaking to a French broadcaster, Barrot said footage from the protests had been “seized upon, distorted and amplified” by groups seeking to “damage” the country’s standing abroad.
“These are rivals, competitors, and movements originating in the United States, Israel, Russia and sometimes China that want to weaken us and tarnish our image abroad,” Barrot said.
He added that these actors had altered the portrayal of the demonstrations and were using the material to “tell their own story about France.”
Barrot also highlighted a growing number of social media posts linking the protests to mass immigration or radical Islam, saying such narratives were being circulated online.
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