Iran Slams Trump’s “Waste of Time” Remark on Peace MoU
(MENAFN) Iran accused Washington on Wednesday of “contempt for diplomacy,” after President Donald Trump dismissed a peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) as “a waste of time,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.
Baghaei responded in a post on the social media platform X, a day after Trump addressed a rally in Mississippi on Monday. Referring to the truce with Iran, Trump told the crowd: “We did a little ceasefire (with Iran), which I never liked very much. I considered it sort of a waste of time. But you know, you like to listen to professionals.”
The Iranian spokesman seized on the comments as proof of bad faith. “Washington’s contempt for diplomacy is once again laid bare. President Trump’s admission that he never believed in the Islamabad MoU and considered it a waste of time exposes the hollowness of U.S. diplomatic commitments,” Baghaei said.
He went on to say the United States “has a long record of reneging on its commitments and treating international obligations as disposable whenever they become inconvenient,” pointing to what he described as a pattern of broken promises.
Baghaei also turned on Washington’s foreign backers. He said European countries and other “apologists” for the U.S. had no justification “to continue whitewashing U.S. misconduct and shielding it from accountability.”
Baghaei responded in a post on the social media platform X, a day after Trump addressed a rally in Mississippi on Monday. Referring to the truce with Iran, Trump told the crowd: “We did a little ceasefire (with Iran), which I never liked very much. I considered it sort of a waste of time. But you know, you like to listen to professionals.”
The Iranian spokesman seized on the comments as proof of bad faith. “Washington’s contempt for diplomacy is once again laid bare. President Trump’s admission that he never believed in the Islamabad MoU and considered it a waste of time exposes the hollowness of U.S. diplomatic commitments,” Baghaei said.
He went on to say the United States “has a long record of reneging on its commitments and treating international obligations as disposable whenever they become inconvenient,” pointing to what he described as a pattern of broken promises.
Baghaei also turned on Washington’s foreign backers. He said European countries and other “apologists” for the U.S. had no justification “to continue whitewashing U.S. misconduct and shielding it from accountability.”
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