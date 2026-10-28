Prairie Operating Co. Announces Initial Production Results For Burnett Pad



Initial Production rate (IP30) averaged approximately 722 Boe/d (81% oil) per well

Cumulative gross production since inception of 131,490 Boe Results support the addition of 30 gross proved undeveloped (“PUD”) locations to Prairie's reserves within Genesis OGDP I

Houston, TX, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (Nasdaq: PROP) (the“Company” or“Prairie”), an independent energy company focused on the development and acquisition of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in the Denver-Julesburg Basin, today announced successful initial production results from its Burnett Pad in Weld County, Colorado, with results validating the quality and future development potential of Prairie's acreage within Genesis Oil and Gas Development Plan I (“Genesis OGDP I”) and the surrounding area.

Highlights



Initial production averaged approximately 722 Boe/d (81% oil) per well over the first 30 days

Four-well Burnett Pad generated cumulative gross production of 131,490 Boe through October 20, 2026

Supports the conversion of 30 gross POSS locations to PUD locations within the Genesis OGDP I Results reinforce Prairie's acreage position and validate future expansion potential

The Burnett Pad is part of the 5,700-acre Genesis OGDP I in rural Weld County. The strong drilling, completion, and early production performance support the commercial viability and expansion of nearby undeveloped locations and provides confidence in future development and expansion across the project area.

As a result of the recent performance, Prairie has converted 30 gross POSS locations to PUD Locations within the Genesis OGDP I as part of Prairie's reserve reporting.

Greg Patton, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“The Burnett results prove up a significant portion of Prairie's near-term development plan and provide a strong foundation for the future creation of additional DSU's. These wells provide compelling evidence of the acreage's quality and development potential and support the conversion of 30 gross POSS locations to PUD locations within Genesis OGDP I. Converting acreage into proved reserves is an important step in increasing our measurable asset value, further strengthening our broader DJ Basin position and reinforcing the economic viability of future OGDP development, all with the goal of enhancing long-term shareholder value.”

Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

The information included in this press release and in any oral statements made in connection herewith includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future financial performance, business strategies, expansion plans, future results of operations, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These forward-looking statements are based on our management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as“may,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“continue,”“project” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks are not exhaustive. Other sections of this press release could include additional factors that could adversely affect our business and financial performance. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors nor can we assess the effects of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) are available publicly on the SEC website at Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

About Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co. is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the development and acquisition of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the oil- and liquids-rich regions of the Denver-Julesburg Basin, with a primary focus on the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie is committed to responsible development, capital discipline and sustainable cash flow generation.

More information about the Company can be found at .

Investor Relations Contact:

Wobbe Ploegsma

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720-716-5415