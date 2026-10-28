Verisk Brings Its Proprietary Insurance Intelligence To Amazon And Microsoft AI Platforms, Expands Offerings Within Claude

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integrations with Amazon Quick and Microsoft Copilot, along with expanded offerings within Claude by Anthropic, bring trusted underwriting, premium audit and weather intelligence into insurers' preferred AI workflows

JERSEY CITY, N.J, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, today announced new integrations with Amazon Quick and Microsoft Copilot, along with expanded offerings within Claude by Anthropic, providing insurers with additional ways to access Verisk's proprietary insurance intelligence across enterprise AI platforms. The expansion broadens controlled, permissioned access to Verisk's trusted insurance intelligence, increasing the information and resources available to insurers.

The new integrations build on the launch of Verisk Underwriting Intelligence in Claude earlier this year, expanding the ways authorized insurers can access Verisk underwriting, premium audit and property-level weather information through natural-language interactions in the AI environments they already use. Verisk's goal is simple: make trusted insurance information easier for insurers to find and apply, reducing research time and helping insurance professionals make informed decisions more efficiently, leaving them more time to serve policyholders and customers.

New capabilities include:



Amazon Quick integration with access to ISO® Loss Costs and Premium Audit Advisory Service (PAAS®) content for eligible customers.

Microsoft Copilot integration with access to ISO Loss Costs and PAAS content for eligible customers. Claude by Anthropic: Expansion of Verisk Underwriting Intelligence within Claude to include PAAS resources alongside ISO Loss Costs, as well as a new Verisk Benchmark®connector providing controlled, permissioned access to property-level hail and wind history.

“In an increasingly complex risk environment, underwriting and claims performance increasingly depends on precision, trusted intelligence and the responsible application of AI," said Saurabh Khemka, president of Verisk Underwriting Solutions. "AI is most valuable when it helps insurance professionals get relevant, reliable information when they need it. By making that information easier to access and apply, we're helping insurance professionals work more efficiently while maintaining the rigor and confidence they need to act on that information.”

“AI is changing how insurance professionals work, and how they interact with and draw value from the information they rely on,” said Steven Kauderer, president of Verisk Claims Solutions.“Our focus is on helping clients navigate these changes, making the insurance knowledge they need more immediate and useful so they can better serve policyholders as the industry continues to evolve.”

Meeting clients where they work: Verisk's platform-agnostic approach to AI

As insurers adopt AI in different ways, Verisk is focused on making its proprietary content and insights available across the platforms that support clients' preferred ways of working. These integrations securely bring relevant information into the workflows where insurers make critical decisions. Existing content entitlements, permissions and governance controls continue to apply, enabling insurers to access information more efficiently while maintaining appropriate oversight.

As insurers continue exploring AI-enabled workflows, Verisk remains focused on helping the industry apply AI in ways that strengthen insurers' decision-making, improve efficiency, maintain governance and regulatory rigor and better serve policyholders. By combining trusted insurance information, deep industry expertise and established governance practices, Verisk helps insurers realize greater value from AI while maintaining confidence in the decisions they make and giving insurance more time to serve policyholders and business customers.

To learn more about AI at Verisk, visit .

For more information on Verisk Underwriting Intelligence, visit .

ISO®, PAAS® and Benchmark® are registered trademarks of Insurance Services Office, Inc., a Verisk Analytics business.

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About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

CONTACT: Amy Ebenstein Verisk 551-225-0585...