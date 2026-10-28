Spectral AI Schedules 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, after the close of the Nasdaq stock market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its financial results.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial into the conference call as follows:



833-890-6620 – U.S. 412-564-3789 – International

In addition, a simultaneous webcast of the financial results call may be accessed online from the Events section of the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at .

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by“Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView AITM System. The DeepView AITM System is a predictive diagnostic device that offers physicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal to exceed the current standard of care, the DeepView AITM System provides fast and accurate treatment insights to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. For more information about the DeepView AITM System, visit .

The Company's contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”) is held and performed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Spectral MD. References to the contract, associated awards, related revenue, business opportunities, obligations, and other relevant factors should be understood to refer to Spectral MD as the contracting party unless otherwise indicated.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are“forward looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words“estimates,”“projected,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“forecasts,”“plans,”“intends,”“believes,”“seeks,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“future,”“propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” sections of the Company's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Investors:

The Equity Group

Devin Sullivan Conor Rodriguez

Managing Director Associate

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