Chloe Kim Is Changing The Conversation Around ADHD In Women With Qelbree® For 'Ms. Represented' Campaign



The 'Ms. Represented' campaign expands its reach with professional snowboarder Chloe Kim, who shares her ADHD experience to help connect with a younger generation of women.

More than 60% of U.S. women who reported ever receiving an ADHD diagnosis were first diagnosed in adulthood, underscoring the importance of recognizing experiences that don't fit familiar perceptions of the condition.1 Chloe is partnering with Qelbree, the #1 prescribed branded non-stimulant ADHD medication as of May 2026 which has reached approximately 3 million prescriptions filled since launch in 2021.*



ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional snowboarder Chloe Kim is bringing her personal attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) journey to 'Ms. Represented,' a campaign from Supernus Pharmaceuticals for Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules), a once-a-day, non-stimulant ADHD treatment for people ages 6 years and older. Diagnosed with ADHD as an adult, Chloe didn't recognize her own experience in familiar portrayals of ADHD. Now, as a paid spokesperson for Supernus, she is opening up about her journey to change the conversation and help other women feel seen, understood, and represented.

Launched last year, the 'Ms. Represented' campaign challenges the narrow perceptions of ADHD that can leave women feeling misrepresented. Boys are nearly twice as likely as girls to be diagnosed with ADHD, while the percentage of women ages 23–49 newly diagnosed with the condition nearly doubled between 2020 and 2022.2,3 While ADHD is often associated with hyperactivity and impulsivity, it can also involve inattentive symptoms, including less visible experiences such as getting easily distracted or having difficulty with organization.4 For Chloe, recognizing patterns in her own experiences helped her better understand her ADHD diagnosis, bringing another perspective to the campaign and helping connect with a younger generation of women.

“When I was diagnosed with ADHD, so much about what I had been experiencing finally made sense,” said Chloe.“I hope that by sharing my story, more women feel empowered to ask questions, seek support, and know that having ADHD doesn't limit what they're capable of achieving.”

Following Chloe's diagnosis, she explored treatment options with her doctor and now takes once-a-day, non-stimulant Qelbree to help manage her ADHD symptoms. Initially approved for children ages 6-17 years in April 2021 and subsequently for adults in April 2022, Qelbree offers a treatment option for the nearly 16 million adults and 7 million adolescents living with ADHD in the U.S.5,6

“Through the 'Ms. Represented' campaign, we're continuing to challenge the misconceptions that have left women's experiences with ADHD overlooked for too long,” said Jack A. Khattar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Supernus Pharmaceuticals.“Chloe brings an important perspective to that mission, and as we mark five years of Qelbree, we remain committed to raising awareness and providing a non-stimulant treatment option to help people manage their ADHD symptoms.”

Designed to inspire action, the 'Ms. Represented' campaign meets women where they are, using engaging storytelling to spark vital health conversations. By connecting the dots across her passions, from snowboarding, fashion to mental health, Chloe brings the initiative to life in editorial collaborations with Coveteur and PureWow, alongside an appearance on a social-first episode of Are You Okay?.

To learn more about Chloe's story and the 'Ms. Represented' campaign, visit . For more information about Qelbree, visit .

*Qelbree's pediatric indication was approved for children ages 6-17 years in April 2021.

INDICATION

Qelbree® (viloxazine extended-release capsules) is a prescription medicine used to treat ADHD in adults and children 6 years and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Qelbree may increase suicidal thoughts and actions, in children and adults with ADHD, especially within the first few months of treatment or when the dose is changed. Tell your doctor if you or your child have (or if there is a family history of) suicidal thoughts or actions before starting Qelbree. Monitor your or your child's moods, behaviors, thoughts, and feelings during treatment with Qelbree. Report any new or sudden changes in these symptoms right away.

You or your child should not take Qelbree if you or your child:

Take a medicine for depression called a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI) or have stopped taking an MAOI in the past 14 days. Also, you or your child should avoid alosetron, duloxetine, ramelteon, tasimelteon, tizanidine, and theophylline.

Qelbree can increase blood pressure and heart rate. Your or your child's doctor will monitor these vital signs.

Qelbree may cause manic episodes in patients with bipolar disorder. Tell your doctor if you or your child show any signs of mania.

Do not drive or operate heavy machinery until you know how Qelbree will affect you or your child. Qelbree may cause you or your child to feel sleepy or tired.

The most common side effects of Qelbree in patients 6 to 17 years are sleepiness, not feeling hungry, feeling tired, nausea, vomiting, trouble sleeping, and irritability, and in adults, insomnia, headache, sleepiness, tiredness, nausea, decreased appetite, dry mouth, and constipation. These are not all the possible side effects of Qelbree.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, and Medication Guide here.

Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules) is available in 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg capsules.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, hypomobility in PD, postpartum depression (PPD), epilepsy, migraine, cervical dystonia, and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel product candidates for CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit .

Qelbree is a registered trademark of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

©2026 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All rights reserved.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). National Center for Health Statistics Rapid Surveys System, Round 2: ADHD. October–November 2023.Reuben C., Elgaddal N. (2024) Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in children ages 5–17 years: United States, 2020–2022. NCHS Data Brief, no 499. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics.Russell, J., et al. (2023). Number of ADHD Patients Rising, Especially Among Women. Epic Research.Quinn, P.O. and Madhoo, M. (2014). A Review of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Women and Girls: Uncovering This Hidden Diagnosis. Prim Care Companion CNS Disord.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ADHD in Adults: An Overview. October 8, 2024.CDC. Data and Statistics on ADHD. November 19, 2024.

CONTACTS:

Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO

Timothy C. Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(301) 838-2591

Or

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Peter Vozzo

ICR Healthcare

(443) 213-0505

...

Or

MEDIA CONTACT:

Diana Torres-Bixby

Burson

(917) 686-0517

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QBE.2026-0317