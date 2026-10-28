CCC Wins Customer Service Department Of The Year In Best In Biz Awards 2026 International

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DANVERS, Mass., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC (Copyright Clearance Center), a pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, announced today that it won Customer Service Department of the Year in the 14annual Best in Biz Awards 2026 International.

The Best in Biz Awards International is the only independent global business awards program judged solely by members of the press and industry analysts. The program recognizes companies worldwide for performance, creativity, and innovation across industries.

“Our global workforce consistently prioritizes a customer-first approach, and this is reflected in how CCC team members engage with client administrators and licensees, our publishing and technology partners, and internal colleagues,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC.“This prestigious award is recognition of the best-in-class customer experience we strive to deliver across every facet of our business and the customer-centric culture that our team members reinforce with their outstanding service mindset.”

CCC has been honored as a five-time winner of the Customer Service Department of the Year award from Best in Biz International, most recently in 2025. CCC was also named a Stevie Award Winner for Customer Service Department of the Year in the 2026 American Business Awards.

CCC advocates for copyright worldwide by engaging governments, stakeholders, and individuals through educational programming and resources from copyright organizations, with an emphasis on AI, Copyright & Licensing. CCC's non-exclusive voluntary collective rights licensing solutions include ACL for Business, Multinational Copyright License (MCL) for Business, ACL for Higher Education, AI Systems Training License, and ACL for Student Assessments. In addition to licensing solutions, CCC provides software solutions with integrated, one-stop access for users to request, receive, and pay for full-text content and permission to reuse content.

To learn more about CCC and to view available job openings, visit

About CCC (Copyright Clearance Center)

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC has been dedicated to advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation since its inception in 1978. Today, CCC supports a thriving knowledge economy as a trusted intermediary, providing licensing solutions that make copyright work, including collective licensing solutions for the use of copyrighted materials with AI systems. CCC also offers a portfolio of innovative and complementary software solutions, as well as high-quality content, data, and information services.

For more information, please contact:

Craig Sender

Senior Director, Public & Analyst Relations

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+1 (917) 626-7152