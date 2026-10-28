Ascent Solar Technologies Co-Hosts Executive Networking Event To Strengthen Industry Relationships With Space Innovators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THORNTON, Colo., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ("Ascent" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASTI), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced its participation as co-host of an executive networking event held October 20, 2026, in Willow Springs, California. The event brought together leaders and innovators from across the commercial space industry to discuss emerging technologies, mission requirements and opportunities for future collaboration.

Ascent leadership, including CEO Paul Warley, Chairman of the Board David Peterson and Director of Strategic Sales Tom Bawol, liaised with executives and representatives from various organizations including Venturi Astrolab, Impulse Space, Breakwater Strategies, Sophia Space and others. These discussions showcased Ascent's thin-film PV technology and its ability to help meet modern space mission power needs to organizations that are actively developing next-generation space technology.

As commercial space missions expand their reach into increasingly ambitious projects, like orbital data centers, lunar exploration and advanced spacecraft platforms, the demand for lightweight, reliable and high-performance power generation solutions grows larger. This demand positions Ascent's flexible solar technology as a reliable, readymade solution to support these evolving mission needs, as it offers significant advantages in mass reduction, design flexibility and integration versatility.

"Space innovation is accelerating rapidly. As that exponential growth occurs, so too does the fundament need for reliable, efficient power generation to enable the next generation of missions," said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. "Directly engaging with the very organizations that are shaping the future of space allows us to better understand their evolving needs while also demonstrating how Ascent's technology can help power their ambitions. The connections established during this event have led to ongoing relationships and discussions that could lead to future revenue that would expand the role our flexible solar solutions play throughout the space industry."

Ascent's fully U.S.-manufactured solar solutions and secure domestic supply chain differentiate the Company within an industry that is increasingly focused on supply chain resilience and alignment with U.S. government and defense procurement requirements. These domestic manufacturing capabilities position Ascent to readily support both commercial space innovators and government programs in swift need of reliable solar power technologies.

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels, optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount.

Ascent's photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar's research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

To learn more, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" including statements about the financing transaction, our business strategy, and the potential uses of the proceeds from the transaction. Such statements also include, but are not limited to, statements related to the intended use of proceeds from the offering and the potential exercise of the series warrants. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "will," "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in our most recently filed reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Media Contact

Spencer Herrmann

FischTank PR

...