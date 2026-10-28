MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: Conversations about artificial intelligence tend to center on models, semiconductors and server farms. Before any of those processors can do useful work, though, each one has to be packaged, checked for defects and turned out at scale, and all of that takes place inside manufacturing plants. TrendForce estimates that capital spending by the nine biggest cloud companies is projected to reach roughly $830 billion in 2026. Whether those dollars become functioning hardware hinges on the automated production and inspection tools that support the buildout. Operating as TechForce Robotics, Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTFD) (profile ) is pushing into this link of the production chain. Through a recent deal, the company took ownership of a defined set of CoWoS automated optical inspection technology, and a production site of 20,000 square feet is being planned for Taiwan. First deliveries are slated for late November or early December 2026, though timing will depend on whether production is ready and on orders coming in from customers. Nightfood is working to be recognized as a source of innovation across the wider AI and automation landscape, alongside established names such as(NASDAQ: RR)



AI investment doesn't end with data-center hardware and code. Some of it travels back up the chain to the firms that make chip production machinery.

Today's AI chips have moved well beyond being one block of silicon. Through advanced packaging, logic, memory and compact chiplets are linked within a single package by tightly spaced interconnects.

Nightfood has framed its own plan around these same benchmarks, including ownership, production and delivery that gives investors clear milestones to track.

Last week, Nightfood completed its acquisition, taking ownership of a defined set of designs, technology and expertise for automated optical inspection equipment deployed for CoWoS packaging applications. When a market is booming, an emerging company may feel pressure to grow beyond what its resources can support. Nightfood has chosen to order its steps differently: first buying technology with a track record, then building up manufacturing only as far as demand, funding and its ability to execute permit.



Chipmaking Equipment Suppliers Ride the Wave of AI Spending

AI investment doesn't end with data-center hardware and code. Some of it travels back up the chain to the firms that make chip production machinery. According to the industry association SEMI, worldwide sales of semiconductor equipment should hit $165.9 billion in 2026, a 23.2% increase over 2025. By 2028, the group sees that figure rising to an all-time high of $229.5 billion.

Front-end systems, which pattern circuitry onto wafers, aren't the only beneficiaries. Back-end equipment is also growing, and SEMI ties that expansion to chip demand coming from AI. After surging 55.3% in 2025, sales of test equipment are expected to gain a further 31.0% in 2026, reaching $15.3 billion. Tools for assembly and packaging are forecast to increase 9.6% in 2026, for a total of $6.7 billion.

A look at the biggest contract chipmaker in the world shows how large AI's share has become. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (“TSMC”) described strong AI-linked demand across all of 2025 in that year's annual report. On a U.S.-dollar basis, its revenue climbed 35.9% to $122.42 billion. Advanced nodes at 7 nanometers or smaller generated 74% of wafer revenue, compared with 69% in 2024.

Vendors of process control equipment are feeling the same pull. KLA said its backlog expanded from $7.86 billion to $12.57 billion over the fiscal year that closed June 30, 2026. Its annual report credits the jump to heavy demand stemming from the buildout of AI infrastructure. Higher output gives defects more opportunities to appear, so chipmakers increasingly rely on automated inspection and handling to safeguard their yields.

Nightfood Holdings aims to capture this opportunity via its TechForce Robotics brand. Its business was founded on service robots that operate autonomously, the TIM-E platform among them, delivered under a Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) model. That automation expertise is now being carried into semiconductor equipment, with the aim of providing the hands-on tools that chip manufacturing in the AI era relies on.

Why Multichip AI Designs Make Defect Detection Critical

Today's AI chips have moved well beyond being one block of silicon. Through advanced packaging, logic, memory and compact chiplets are linked within a single package by tightly spaced interconnects. TSMC names CoWoS, which stands for chip-on-wafer-on-substrate, as one of its advanced packaging offerings, together with InFO and SoIC. Each unit built this way carries both greater value and more places where something can go wrong.

Packaging capacity of this kind is growing fast but has not caught up with demand. Stats show that CoWoS output stood near 70,000 wafers a month in 2025, with projections forecasting that figure to climb to between 130,000 and 140,000 wafers monthly by late 2026. Estimates nonetheless point to a shortfall of around 20% between supply and demand in 2026.

Most of that demand comes from the companies designing the largest volumes of AI chips. For 2026, NVIDIA has set aside roughly 800,000 to 850,000 wafers' worth of CoWoS capacity, which is over half of the annual total. Every other chip developer is left to compete for what remains.

No single manufacturer handles all of this work anymore. TSMC reportedly intends to hand off a larger portion of its chip-on-wafer processing to outsourced assembly and test providers, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (“ASE”) among them. Those firms are said to be buying equipment for additional production lines. Before components advance to the following stage, every one of those lines requires tools that can verify they were assembled properly.

As packages become more intricate, inspection and process control take on greater importance. KLA says its business in advanced packaging is expanding significantly as semiconductor packages grow more complex and more valuable, especially packages built for high-performance computing and AI. Onto Innovation provides inspection for advanced substrates that automatically detects defects at sub-micron scale. Those optical inspection systems are paired with software based on deep learning, which sorts defects into categories without manual input.

Together, these companies represent a market where inspection happens throughout manufacturing instead of being tacked on as a final step. The technology Nightfood recently acquired is aimed at that same requirement. It includes designs and expertise for automated optical inspection equipment built specifically for advanced packaging of the CoWoS type. With that emphasis, TechForce is positioned in a rapidly expanding equipment segment that has a direct connection to how many AI chips get produced.

Turning AI Demand into Delivered Machines

A booming market won't lift every newcomer equally. Equipment customers look for evidence that a vendor is capable of engineering, manufacturing, shipping and servicing its systems. Investors can use a handful of concrete yardsticks to tell realistic strategies apart from wishful thinking.

Ownership of the technology comes first. When a company holds its own designs and engineering expertise, it sets the direction of its products and keeps control over profitability. That ownership also lets it modify the technology or license it out as customer requirements shift. Readiness to manufacture comes second, and it requires a plant, a skilled workforce and dependable access to parts.

Yardsticks three and four involve what customers order and what actually ships. An order signals that a buyer is satisfied with what a product costs and how it performs. A shipment demonstrates that the company can turn orders into units in customers' hands, and ultimately into revenue. Servicing ability also counts; roughly 23% of all revenue at KLA in fiscal 2026 came from services, underscoring how much post-installation support is worth.

Location matters in practical terms as well. Roughly 87% of KLA's revenue in fiscal 2026 was earned beyond U.S. borders. TrendForce reports that ASE, Amkor and SPIL, among other providers, are adding packaging lines in Asia, where a large share of advanced packaging production is clustered. Being near those customers lets a supplier react more quickly when equipment must be installed or serviced.

Nightfood has built its own strategy around those very yardsticks. In announcing the acquisition, the company deliberately described its sales numbers as operating targets, not firm orders or assured revenue. CEO Jimmy Chan said,“Our focus now is preparing production, securing customer orders and delivering our first units.” By stressing ownership, manufacturing and delivery, the company has given investors well-defined checkpoints to monitor.

Nightfood Lays Out Production Targets, Timeline

Last week, Nightfood completed its acquisition. Under the deal, it took ownership of a defined set of designs, technology and expertise for automated optical inspection equipment deployed for CoWoS packaging applications. The seller was Jun Long Machine Industrial Co. Ltd., a company headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan.

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc. is set to receive an exclusive license to the technology. It is a subsidiary established in Nevada to manufacture and market inspection and automation systems for semiconductors. At the outset, it will concentrate on producing wafer sorters and AOI machines for packaging that is wafer-based or related to CoWoS. Processes using chip-on-panel-on-substrate have also been flagged as a potential area for later expansion.

Manufacturing will take place at a planned 20,000-square-foot site in Taiwan, putting it near one of the key hubs for advanced packaging. The company is aiming for its first sales and shipments in late November or early December 2026. Whether it hits that window will hinge on how ready the facility is, what customers require and whether regulatory obligations are met.

Nightfood has spelled out the numbers behind its early production plan. Output is initially targeted at roughly 10 to 15 units a month. If each unit sells for an estimated average of about $150,000, monthly sales could come to approximately $1.5 million to $2.25 million. According to management, that price is based on its assessment of what similar equipment currently sells for.

Later on, the company expects to scale up to roughly 30 units a month. Reaching that level will rely on demand, funding, staffing, the state of the facility and the supply of components. How much actually gets sold will be shaped by how products are configured, what prices are negotiated with buyers, which orders come in, delivery timelines and any acceptance conditions customers impose.

“This acquisition gives us a foundation of designs and technical know-how to pursue that opportunity,” said Chan. With technology it owns, a production site in the works and shipment goals tied to specific dates, TechForce has laid out a clear route to commercialization. Those same elements give the market concrete markers for gauging how the company progresses in the months ahead.

Nightfood Bets on Measured Expansion Over Rapid Scaling

When a market is booming, an emerging company may feel pressure to grow beyond what its resources can support. Nightfood has chosen to order its steps differently. It first buys technology with a track record, then builds up manufacturing only as far as demand, funding and its ability to execute permit.

Starting from designs that already exist cuts the time needed to reach a product customers can buy. Rather than paying for years of research ahead of any revenue, Nightfood begins with established expertise in a niche category of machines. The production increases it has announced are contingent on first securing the necessary staff, parts and funding.

Other potential transactions have followed the same thinking. In July 2026, Nightfood entered into a nonbinding letter of intent to buy a 51% stake in Jiun Jiang Enterprise, a Taiwan company that builds automation equipment for semiconductor and precision industrial uses. Under the proposed exchange, which would be paid entirely in stock, the number of shares Nightfood issues depends on the performance an expected PCAOB audit confirms. The price paid is therefore connected to results that have been independently checked.

TechForce intends to develop two revenue streams that support each other. Through its current Robotics-as-a-Service model, it earns recurring subscription fees from autonomous robots deployed in schools, hotels and other sites. Selling semiconductor equipment opens the door to individual sales of greater value. Pairing dependable service revenue with sizable equipment deals could give the business balance.

This mix distinguishes TechForce from early-stage robotics firms focused on a single market. The company sits where high-precision automation, robotics and physical AI converge, and it is exposed to the growing supply chain for AI semiconductors. Its strategy is anchored by inspection technology for CoWoS that it owns, a production base planned for Taiwan and shipment goals in the near term. For investors tracking AI as it moves past the hype stage and into hardware, Nightfood presents a clearly mapped way into the equipment chipmakers rely on to manufacture at scale.

AI Innovation Accelerates Across Industries

Artificial intelligence continues to reshape the technology landscape, driving innovation across semiconductor manufacturing, advanced networking and industrial automation. As demand for increasingly sophisticated AI systems grows, companies throughout the technology ecosystem are investing in solutions that improve performance, efficiency and connectivity.

KLA Corporation

Onto Innovation Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: RR) demonstrated its intelligent, connected robotics ecosystem at IMTS 2026. The system is designed to transform industrial fulfillment by bringing autonomous mobility, AI-powered perception and coordinated task execution together through a unified platform. The company's demonstration featured DEX, its AI-enabled industrial humanoid robot, working alongside the Titan 440 autonomous mobile robot to showcase how multiple robotic systems can coordinate tasks across industrial environments.

The latest advancements reflect an increasingly interconnected AI ecosystem in which innovation extends well beyond computing power alone. As AI adoption continues to expand, investments in the infrastructure, equipment and automation capabilities that support these applications will remain essential to driving productivity, scalability and long-term technological progress.

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings.

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