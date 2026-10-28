Algosec Achieves AWS Security Competency Partner Status In Infrastructure Protection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AlgoSec recognised by AWS for technical expertise and proven customer success in cloud security

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlgoSec has achieved the Infrastructure Protection distinction in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency, recognising the company's technical expertise and proven customer success in helping organisations secure and manage their AWS environments. This designation recognises that AlgoSec has demonstrated and successfully met the technical and quality requirements for providing customers with a deep level of software expertise in Infrastructure Protection to help them achieve their cloud security goals.

Achieving the Infrastructure Protection distinction differentiates AlgoSec as an AWS Partner that provides specialised software designed to help companies, from startups and mid-sized businesses to the largest global enterprises, adopt, develop and deploy security into their AWS environments, increasing their overall security posture on AWS. It also strengthens AlgoSec's ability to support organisations as they securely build, migrate and operate workloads on AWS.

AlgoSec helps organisations manage application connectivity and security policy across complex hybrid architectures and multi-cloud environments, providing visibility and control across cloud and on-premises infrastructure. This includes supporting customers using AWS security services such as AWS Network Firewall and security groups as part of a broader network security architecture.

Dominic Kerr, Global AWS Partner Manager at AlgoSec, said:“Achieving the AWS Security Competency is an important milestone. As more of our customers move critical applications and infrastructure to AWS, they need to maintain the same visibility, governance and control across increasingly complex environments.”

To achieve the AWS Security Competency, AlgoSec completed a technical validation process, demonstrating its security expertise, architecture and successful customer outcomes.

The designation helps customers identify AlgoSec as an AWS Partner with validated expertise in Infrastructure Protection as they look to securely manage increasingly complex cloud and on-premises environments.

For more information about AlgoSec's cloud security services and AWS capabilities, visit - AlgoSec, an AWS Partner.

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, empowers organizations to securely accelerate application delivery up to 100 times faster by automating application connectivity and security policy across the hybrid network environment.

With two decades of expertise securing hybrid networks, over 2300 of the world's most complex organizations trust AlgoSec to help secure their most critical workloads.

AlgoSec Horizon platform utilizes advanced AI capabilities, enabling users to automatically discover and identify their business applications across multi-clouds, and remediate risks more effectively. It serves as a single source for visibility into security and compliance issues across the hybrid network environment, to ensure ongoing adherence to internet security standards, industry, and internal regulations.

Additionally, organizations can leverage intelligent change automation to streamline security change processes, thus improving security and agility.

Learn how AlgoSec enables application owners, information security experts, SecOps and cloud security teams to deploy business applications faster while maintaining security at .

CONTACT: Kendall Kosek Alloy, on behalf of AlgoSec...