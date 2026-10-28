Firefly's Scitec Achieves Operational Milestone For U.S. Space Force FORGE System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest milestone incorporates advanced sensor data from GEO to strengthen missile warning and tracking









*FORGE, developed by SciTec, combines data from multiple sensors to help Space Force Guardians detect, track, and analyze threats

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciTec, a Firefly Aerospace company, today announced an operational milestone for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) System Delta 84 Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) system developed by SciTec. The latest milestone incorporates data from the SSC's Wide Field of View space vehicle in geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) and expands the system's observational reach to strengthen missile warning and defense.

The Wide Field of View sensor provides Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) coverage in support of acquisitional, operational, and research and development priorities of the U.S. Space Force. Key data products have been integrated into FORGE, providing persistent wide-area situational awareness and augmenting time-critical detection capability in conjunction with the data SciTec is processing from other missile warning and tracking satellites.

“SciTec continues to advance FORGE as a modern and scalable system that is capable of ingesting and processing data from legacy and modernized third party sensors,” said David Simenc, SciTec's President.“We're using AI and machine learning to ingest and process massive streams of data across all orbits in real time. The integration of this advanced GEO data further expands the field of view for operators and enhances their ability to quickly detect, track, and analyze threats.”

SciTec is delivering this new capability directly into the operational workflows for Space Force Guardians. This capability further demonstrates the benefit of the modern, open architecture of the FORGE system to readily ingest new OPIR mission data and support time‐critical mission needs.

This latest milestone advances SciTec's $259 million FORGE Enterprise OPIR Solution (EOS) contract to provide advanced mission software that transforms raw OPIR sensor data into actionable insights. Running natively within the FORGE framework, SciTec's applications enable rapid integration of new data streams and support the U.S. Space Force's evolving OPIR mission needs.

The milestone builds on SciTec's initial success during FORGE's second operational acceptance in September 2025, which fully transitioned operations (mission data processing and framework services), and further demonstrates FORGE's ability to scale without requiring infrastructure changes. This flexibility is central to FORGE's design and essential for supporting the next generation of missile warning and battlespace awareness missions.

About SciTec

SciTec, a wholly owned subsidiary of Firefly Aerospace, is a leader in advanced defense technologies. Headquartered in Princeton, N.J., SciTec has more than four decades of experience supporting high-stakes national security missions with AI-enabled defense software and cloud-based, on-premise, and edge processing capabilities. SciTec's industry-leading software and big data processing capabilities are proven in operations for missile warning and defense; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; space domain awareness; remote sensing and analysis; and autonomous command and control. For more information, visit .

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company on a mission to reliably and repeatedly launch, land, and operate space systems from Earth to the Moon and beyond. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the first commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice and the first to achieve a successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly's engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation and vertical integration for the company's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” including, but not limited to, statements regarding the FORGE system and its expected benefits, detection capabilities, the system's observational reach, statements of SciTec's Executive Director FORGE programs, and our future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions, future events, or performance that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“demonstrates,”“expands,”“enhances,”“may,”“will,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“would,”“intends,”“believes.” There may also be negative words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved.

Various risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to: our failure to manage our growth effectively, including the increasing technological complexity of our business, and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the potential for delayed or failed launches, and any failure of our launch vehicles and spacecraft to operate as intended; our inability to deliver software on time or of a quality that our customers demand; the hazards and operational risks that our products and service offerings are exposed to, including the wide and unique range of risks due to the unpredictability of space; the inability to realize our backlog; the fluctuation of our operating results; adverse publicity stemming from any incident involving us, our competitors, or our customers; the failure to adequately protect our proprietary intellectual property rights; our inability to comply with our contractual obligations; and other risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur; actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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