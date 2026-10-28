Eco Depot's Construction Subsidiary Brings Approximately MXN 150 Million (US$8.6 Million) In Selected Contracts On Two Landmark Infrastructure Projects As Management Outlines Corporate Governance And Capital Markets Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Depot, Inc. (OTCID: ECDP) (“Eco Depot” or the“Company”) today highlighted the infrastructure track record of its wholly-owned construction subsidiary, Compañía Constructora de Tijuana, S.A. de C.V. (“CCT”), including approximately MXN 150 million (US$8.6 million) in selected contracts tied to two of Mexico's most prominent public works: the Olmeca Refinery at Dos Bocas and the Tren Maya railway.

The Company also outlined the next phase of its plan to build a stronger corporate foundation, beginning with a full review of its capital structure and a search for a PCAOB-registered independent auditor.

An Operating Business with Real Credentials

Since acquiring CCT in January 2024, Eco Depot has centered its strategy on CCT's construction and infrastructure capabilities. That choice gives the Company an established operating history and a portfolio of work on projects that demanded industrial scale, technical skill and specialized contractors.

Two of Mexico ' s Landmark Projects

The Olmeca Refinery at Dos Bocas, in Paraíso, Tabasco, is designed to process 340,000 barrels of crude oil per day and represents a reported investment of about US$16.8 billion. The Tren Maya is a 1,554 kilometer railway connecting 34 stations across five states in southeastern Mexico.

CCT performed the following work on these projects:

Dos Bocas Refinery: approximately MXN 80 million across two contracts. CCT built drainage ditches supporting stormwater management at the refinery and, under a separate contract, treated the water-based bentonite drilling mud generated during construction. Together, these contracts show CCT's range, from conventional civil construction to specialized environmental services.

Tren Maya: approximately MXN 70 million. CCT built ballast storage platforms that served as staging areas for receiving and storing the ballast required to lay track, reflecting its experience in transportation infrastructure and large-scale construction logistics.

What It Means for Eco Depot

Credentials earned on projects of this profile matter when competing for future work. CCT's experience positions it to pursue international opportunities in civil construction, industrial infrastructure, transportation, environmental services and related sectors, with a focus on commercially attractive projects. Historical contract values do not represent current backlog or future revenue; they illustrate the type and scale of work CCT has performed.

Building a Stronger Corporate Foundation

Management will undertake a comprehensive review of Eco Depot's corporate and capital structure, designed to make the Company's records accurate, consistent and transparent. The review will cover three areas:



Capital structure: reviewing the Company's capitalization and verifying historical share issuances.

Debt and convertible instruments: reviewing and reconciling outstanding obligations and convertible securities.

Corporate records: confirming that corporate filings, including applicable Secretary of State records, are current and accurate. Management views this review as an essential step toward earning shareholder confidence and supporting responsible growth.



Charting a Path in the Capital Markets

Eco Depot is currently evaluating qualified PCAOB-registered independent audit firms, with the objective of engaging an auditor to support its financial reporting and longer-term capital markets strategy. As this work progresses, management will assess opportunities to strengthen the Company's public market standing, including improved financial reporting practices and applicable reporting compliance; potential eligibility for the OTCQB Venture Market or OTCQX Best Market; and, over the longer term, the feasibility of a national securities exchange listing, subject to meeting all applicable financial, governance, shareholder and regulatory requirements.

These initiatives remain under evaluation. No audit engagement, market tier upgrade or exchange listing has been completed or assured.

Leadership Perspective

“Eco Depot is grounded in real operating achievements,” said Hadelin Carlos Diericx Trouyet, President of Eco Depot, Inc.“CCT has performed work on two of the most significant infrastructure projects in Mexico's recent history, and that experience anchors our growth strategy. Our task now is to pair it with a corporate foundation investors can trust: accurate records, audited financials and a clear path in the capital markets. We intend to earn the confidence of the ECDP shareholder community through disciplined execution, accountability and measurable progress.”

Investors can expect updates as material developments occur.

About Eco Depot, Inc.

Eco Depot, Inc. (OTCID: ECDP) is developing its operating business through its construction subsidiary, Compañía Constructora de Tijuana, S.A. de C.V. (CCT), which provides civil construction, industrial infrastructure, engineering and environmental services and has supported major infrastructure projects in Mexico.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Eco Depot's business strategy, corporate governance initiatives, potential auditor engagement, future contracts, financial reporting objectives, potential OTC market-tier upgrades and possible future exchange listings. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Historical contract values do not represent current revenue, profitability or backlog. Actual results may differ materially from expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Currency note: U.S. dollar equivalents are approximate and calculated at MXN 17.5 per US$1 for illustrative purposes. Actual exchange rates at the dates of the contracts may have differed.

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