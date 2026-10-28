60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership With The University Of Southern Mississippi To Evaluate Castanospermine In Nonclinical Models Of Alpha-Gal Syndrome

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company plans to explore botanical approval pathways before initiating a prescription drug development program

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) (the“Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for vector-borne diseases, today announced expansion of its vector-borne disease research portfolio through a sponsored research agreement with The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) to assess the therapeutic potential of castanospermine-a naturally occurring iminosugar derived from the Australian Chestnut (Castanospermum australe)-in nonclinical models of alpha-gal syndrome (AGS).

The partnership leverages USM's established vector biology research expertise and investigator insights into tick-borne disease. Under this agreement, 60 Degrees will underwrite the research and retains an option to commercialize and market any resulting intellectual property.

As part of its development strategy, the Company plans to explore potential botanical approval pathways for a castanospermine-containing product before embarking on a prescription drug (Rx) development program. The nonclinical research at USM is expected to help inform this assessment and guide subsequent development decisions.

AGS is an increasingly recognized tick-associated allergic condition, most commonly linked in the United States to bites from the lone star tick. AGS can cause severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reactions following ingestion of, or exposure to, products containing galactose-α-1,3-galactose (alpha-gal), a carbohydrate found in most non-primate mammalian meat and other mammalian-derived products, including beef, pork, lamb, and certain dairy products. Humans do not produce alpha-gal and may develop antibodies against it following tick exposure. There are currently no FDA-approved medications specifically indicated to treat or prevent AGS, and current condition management relies primarily on avoidance of foods and other products that trigger allergic reactions.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, develops and commercializes new medicines for the treatment and prevention of vector-borne disease. The Company obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its lead product, ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention in 2018 and currently has 3 active clinical trials underway for babesiosis, an emerging tick-borne disease. 60 Degrees also collaborates with prominent research and academic organizations in the U.S. and Australia to advance science around vector-borne disease. The Company is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: there is substantial doubt as to our ability to continue on a going-concern basis; we might not be eligible for Australian government research and development tax rebates; if we are not able to successfully develop, obtain FDA approval for, and provide for the commercialization of non-malaria prevention indications for tafenoquine (ARAKODA® or other regimen), castanospermine or celgosivir in a timely manner, we may not be able to expand our business operations; we may not be able to successfully conduct planned clinical trials; and we have no manufacturing capacity which puts us at risk of lengthy and costly delays of bringing our products to market. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the information contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and our subsequent SEC filings. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Kristen Landon

kristenlandon@60degreespharma.com



Investor Contact:

Patrick Gaynes

patrickgaynes@60degreespharma.com