Ultrobotix Advances AI Food Technologist Development Toward Proof Of Concept

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company defines initial regulatory screening capabilities as part of its broader AI-powered food formulation initiative

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrobotix Ltd. (CSE: UBTX) (the "Company") announced today that it is advancing the development of its AI Food Technologist initiative, an internally developed artificial intelligence technology intended to assist food industry professionals with food and beverage formulation, ingredient analysis, product optimization and selected regulatory screening tasks.

The initiative builds upon the Company's existing experience in food and beverage product development and is intended to combine food technology expertise with artificial intelligence to support more efficient formulation and product development processes.

Ultrobotix intends to develop AI capabilities that support food and beverage formulation, ingredient selection, product optimization and related product development workflows.

Progress Toward Proof of Concept

As part of this broader development strategy, the Company is preparing a focused proof of concept ("POC") to evaluate selected regulatory screening capabilities of its proposed AI Food Technologist platform.

The regulatory screening POC represents a defined initial component of the Company's broader AI development initiative and is intended to assess specific technical capabilities before determining whether further development and broader applications are warranted.

The proposed POC is expected to evaluate the AI agent's ability to:

1. Analyze Formulations

Receive, interpret and structure ingredient lists and formulation data for further analysis.

2. Screen Regulatory Requirements

Identify selected ingredient restrictions, permitted uses and concentration limits applicable to food and beverage formulations in the United States, European Union and Israel.

3. Identify Ingredient Alternatives

Explore potential substitute ingredients where regulatory restrictions or formulation constraints are identified.

4. Support Product Development Workflows

Provide structured information intended to assist food technologists and product developers in evaluating formulations and potential product adjustments.

The proposed Ai food agent is intended to function as a decision-support tool for food developers, regulatory specialists or other food industry professionals.

Planned POC Evaluation

The Company intends to conduct an initial controlled evaluation in Israel using selected formulation scenarios and professional review of the AI agent's outputs.

The evaluation is expected to focus on technical feasibility, response accuracy, consistency, practical usefulness and identification of limitations requiring further development.

The Company outlined plans to initiate a limited proof-of-concept activities during the fourth quarter of 2026. for the initial evaluation of the regulatory screening POC.

As the Company's AI development activities progress, Ultrobotix is further defining the technical scope and sequencing of its proposed evaluations.

The timing and scope of the Company's broader development and pilot activities remain subject to ongoing technical assessment, operational requirements and available financial resources.

Alignment with the Company's AI Development Strategy

The regulatory screening POC forms part of the Company's broader objective of developing AI-assisted tools for food and beverage formulation and product development.

The Company's longer-term development objectives include supporting food industry professionals with ingredient analysis, formulation development, product optimization and related workflows.

The proposed regulatory screening functionality is intended to complement these broader objectives by helping identify potential regulatory considerations during the product development process.

Potential Applications and Next Steps

The proposed technology may have potential applications in food manufacturing, product development and formulation review, particularly for manufacturers evaluating products intended for multiple geographic markets.

Following the initial POC evaluation, the Company intends to review the results, assess identified technical limitations and determine whether further development, testing or potential commercial applications are warranted.

The initiative remains at an early stage of development. There can be no assurance that the proposed POC will achieve its intended objectives, that the AI technology will be successfully developed or that commercial applications will result.

Management Commentary

“Food product development involves complex formulation and regulatory decisions, particularly for products intended for multiple international markets,” said Elad Barkan, Chief Technology Officer of Ultrobotix.

“Our objective is to determine whether an AI agent can provide food technologists with faster access to structured formulation and regulatory information. Advancing toward a proof of concept is an important step in evaluating the initiative's technical feasibility and potential practical value.”

About Ultrobotix Ltd.

Ultrobotix Ltd. is a food technology company focused on the development of innovative food and beverage products. The Company is developing an AI agent designed to assist food scientists, technologists, chefs, and product developers in the creation and optimization of food and beverage formulations. The agent is being developed to autonomously analyze ingredient functionality, nutritional targets, sensory profiles, regulatory requirements, and manufacturing parameters in order to generate and optimize product formulations. The Company has also established a division focused on robotics solutions through collaborations with third-party manufacturers of existing technologies. This division is intended to leverage the Company's existing relationships within the food, hospitality, and service industries and is engaged in the marketing and commercialization of robotic technology solutions designed to support automation, operational efficiency, and scalable service delivery across these environments.

On behalf of Ultrobotix:

Yoav Bar-Joseph, CEO

Email:...

Tel: +1 (786) 322 6055

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements.

Generally, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", or "will continue", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the potential future operations of Ultrobotix Ltd. ("Ultrobotix" or the "Company"); the anticipated benefits of its exploratory collaboration with food developers and food manufacturer; the anticipated involvement,the identification and evaluation of Ai food agent for food developing applications; the potential introduction of Ai food agent solutions into food production facilities; the possible development and implementation of POC project; the potential to enter into future commercial agreements; and the potential expansion of the Company's Ai food agent activities within the food development and manufacturing industry.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's assumptions as at the date hereof, including assumptions that Ultrobotix will have or be able to obtain the necessary financial and operational resources to pursue its Ai food agent activities; that suitable artificial intelligence technologies may be available; that the Company will be able to continue gathering operational information and assessing the food developing and regulatory requirements; that the demand for Ai agents solutions within the food developing and manufacturing industry will develop in accordance with management's expectations; and that the Company may be able to identify commercially viable opportunities.

Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, while based on management's current estimates, expectations and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Ultrobotix to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements.

These risks include, but are not limited to: the preliminary and exploratory nature of the proposed activities; the absence of binding commitments for the purchase, installation or deployment of Ai food agent technologies; the possibility that the Ai food agent that the company intend to develop may not meet the operational requirements of the food industry; technical, operational, safety and regulatory challenges associated with introducing Ai food agent technologies into food manufacturing environments; the availability of financial and operational resources; reliance on third-party technology providers and manufacturers; the possibility that proposed evaluations or proof of concept projects may not proceed or achieve satisfactory results; the inability to secure definitive commercial agreements; and other risk factors described in Ultrobotix's public disclosure documents filed on its SEDAR+ profile at .

There can be no assurance that the proposed prof of concept and Ai food agent evaluation or pilot project will proceed, that any Ai food Agent will be purchased, installed or commercially deployed, or that the activities described in this news release will result in commercial agreements, business expansion or revenue for the Company.

Although Ultrobotix has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof, and Ultrobotix disclaims, except as required by applicable securities laws, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or circumstances.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.