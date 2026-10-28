Defined Exposure, Not Defined Outcome: Bufferlabs US Equity Dynamic Buffer ETF Marks First Anniversary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BFLB's actively managed approach refreshes positions as market conditions change, offering a dynamic alternative to the fixed annual reset schedule more common in buffer ETFs

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BufferLABS, a buffered ETF research and strategy firm, is this month celebrating the first anniversary of its BufferLABS US Equity Dynamic Buffer ETF (BFLB), which began trading on October 7, 2025.

While other strategies in this discussion focus on a philosophy of delivering defined outcomes, built around static, rigid, predetermined outcome periods, BFLB takes a defined exposure approach, actively refreshing its positions as market conditions change, allowing the fund to retain both useful upside capacity and downside protection.

“By their nature, buffered strategies will exchange some upside potential for a hedge against a portion of losses, with resulting returns depending on the stock market's starting and ending levels, the options put in place, and when positions are refreshed. These calendar-driven products are often thought of as a 'set it and forget it' option for investors and advisors concerned about downside volatility. But too often, the outcome has one more step: set it, forget it, and regret it,” said Erik Ogard, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of BufferLABS.

“BFLB takes a very different approach, which is why we lean into the term defined exposure as opposed to defined outcome,” he added.“We've been very pleased with both the performance of BFLB and the reception our approach has received from investors and advisors. As we enter our second year, we remain focused on navigating changing market conditions while helping the marketplace better understand the key points of differentiation for our approach as this category continues to grow and evolve.”

BFLB is actively managed. The fund uses a put spread collar to provide asymmetric exposure to U.S. equity market returns, participating in a greater percentage of market rallies than market selloffs. Rather than holding a static, predetermined options package, the fund utilizes a proprietary model to rebalance positions as market conditions change to keep the options package fresh.

For more information on BFLB, please visit .

The BufferLABS team also publishes regular research updates on the buffered ETF universe at .

About BufferLABS

BufferLABS is a buffered ETF research and strategy firm. We combine options-based analysis, portfolio-management experience, and practical education to develop more disciplined ways of understanding, evaluating, and managing buffered exposure. Our aim is to raise the standard for how buffered strategies are analyzed, explained, and put into practice. Visit us at .

Important Information

The Fund's Investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus, which may be obtained by following the links Prospectus and Summary Prospectus or by calling +1.215.330.4476. Please read the prospectus carefully before Investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund is actively managed and may not achieve its investment objective, and there is no assurance it will be successful in capturing more upside or providing downside protection. The Fund has a limited operating history and may not be suitable for all investors.

Buffer and Cap Risks. The Fund does not provide principal protection, and an investor may experience significant losses, including loss of the entire investment. Because the Buffer and Cap are determined separately each time the Fund adds exposure to the Underlying ETF and vary with BufferLABS' view of market conditions and the cost of options, investors will not receive any particular fixed Buffer (or be limited by any particular Cap), regardless of when they purchase or sell Shares. Because of the Cap, the Fund may underperform funds that do not use a Buffer and Cap structure.

Options Risk. Buying options is speculative, and writing options can result in losses that exceed the initial investment and may increase turnover and tax liability. Option values are affected by many factors, and a liquid market may not exist when the Fund seeks to close a position.

Other Principal Risks. The Fund is also subject to equity investing, large-capitalization companies, U.S. investing, sector, and non-diversification risks. Results depend on the skill of the Adviser and Sub-advisers, and BufferLABS has limited experience managing an ETF. Active and frequent trading may increase transaction costs and generate short-term gains with adverse tax consequences. The tax treatment of certain aspects of the Fund's options strategy is not entirely clear; if the Fund fails to qualify as a regulated investment company, it would be taxed as an ordinary corporation.

ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value, may trade at prices above or below net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. For a complete description of the Fund's principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

Shares of the Funds Are Not FDIC Insured, May Lose Value, and Have No Bank Guarantee.

The Fund is distributed by PINE Distributors LLC. The Fund's investment adviser is Empowered Funds, LLC, which is doing business as ETF Architect. Ogard Capital Market Research, LLC (“BufferLABS”) and Arin Risk Advisor, LLC (“Arin”) serve as the Sub-Advisers to the Fund. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with ETF Architect, BufferLABS, or Arin Risk Advisor, LLC.

Media Contact:

Rob Jesselson

Craft & Capital

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