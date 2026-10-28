AMASS Brands' Pizzolato Widens Its Lead As America's No. 1 Organic Sparkling Wine, With Retail Sales Up 61% In The Latest Four Weeks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dollar share rose 11 points to approximately 33% over the same period, with growth accelerating in every measured window

Pizzolato delivered four of the five largest dollar-gaining items in U.S. organic sparkling wine while still early in its national distribution

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMASS Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSS) (“AMASS” or“the Company”), a premium, multi-category beverage platform spanning non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products, today announced that Pizzolato, the Company's organic sparkling wine brand, widened its lead as America's No. 1 organic sparkling wine brand. Pizzolato held the top position across every measured period, and its retail sales growth accelerated in each successively shorter measurement window.1

Pizzolato Highlights



Widening Category Leadership. #1 organic sparkling wine brand in the U.S. across the latest 4, 13, 26 and 52 weeks, with approximately 29% dollar share over the latest 52 weeks, up 3.5 points year-over-year, rising to approximately 33% in the latest four weeks, up 10.9 points.1

Accelerating Growth. Retail dollar sales grew 15% over the latest 52 weeks, 16% over 26 weeks, 33% over 13 weeks and approximately 61% in the latest four weeks.1

Leading the Category's Gains. Four of the five largest dollar-gaining items in U.S. organic sparkling wine over the latest 52 weeks were Pizzolato products. 1

Broad-Based Portfolio. Six Pizzolato items grew by double digits in retail sales over the latest 52 weeks.1

Taking Share in Single-Serve. Pizzolato's 187mL minis grew 25% over the latest 52 weeks while the U.S. sparkling wine minis segment declined 2.1%.1 Expanding National Footprint. Pizzolato is sold in more than 4,000 retail accounts nationally, including Whole Foods Market nationwide, H-E-B, Safeway, The Fresh Market and Natural Grocers.2

Pizzolato is one of AMASS' Core Brands, which grew preliminary net revenue approximately 67% in the third quarter of 2026, as previously reported on October 6, 2026.

“Pizzolato heads into the holidays, sparkling wine's biggest season of the year, with its growth accelerating and its lead widening,” said Mark Thomas Lynn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMASS.“Leading the category and gaining share as demand peaks is the kind of momentum we are concentrating our capital and commercial resources behind.”

1 Source: NielsenIQ retail scan data, Total U.S. xAOC + Liquor + Convenience, latest 4, 13, 26 and 52 weeks ended October 3, 2026. Rankings, share and growth are measured within the U.S. organic sparkling wine category, except minis rankings and growth, which are measured among U.S. sparkling wine brands in the 187mL format. Growth rates compare to the same period one year prior. Retail scan data reflects consumer purchases at measured retailers and does not represent Company net revenue.

2 Source: Company data, as of October 23, 2026.

About AMASS Brands Inc.

AMASS Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSS) is a next-generation beverage platform built around the brands defining how modern consumers drink, and increasingly, how they don't. The company's portfolio spans non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 categories, with standout brands across each: Good Twin Non-Alcoholic Wine, a top non-alcoholic wine in the U.S. and one of the fastest-growing in the category; AMASS Electrolytes, a functional disruptor redefining the hydration category; and Pizzolato, the #1 organic sparkling wine in the U.S., among others across the portfolio. As moderation trends accelerate, AMASS is positioned to benefit structurally rather than reactively, with margin discipline, cohesive brand architecture, and the multi-brand scalability that supports the Company's long-term brand and platform growth strategy.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, brand portfolio, distribution expansion, retail sales growth, and the allocation of capital and commercial resources. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the fact that third-party retail scan data reflects consumer purchases at measured retailers and does not represent the Company's net revenue; changes in consumer demand and competitive conditions; the Company's ability to expand and maintain distribution; the substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's need to raise additional capital and the terms on which that capital may be available; and the factors described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Prospectus dated June 29, 2026 (File No.: 333-297139) and subsequent SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Rob Kelly, Vice President

(212) 896-1254

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