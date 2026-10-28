NOMAD Expands Utility Sales Network To 26 States With Two Representative Agreements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Utility Specialists and Elgin B. Robertson extend coverage across Southeast and South Central U.S. through performance-based sales relationships

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (“NOMAD” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: NMAD), through its wholly owned subsidiary NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, a manufacturer of transportable, utility-grade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems, today announced the appointment of Utility Specialists, Inc. (“USI”) and Elgin B. Robertson, Inc. (“EBR”) as independent sales representatives. The appointments expand NOMAD's utility sales network to four representative firms covering 26 states and Washington, D.C.

USI, based in Birmingham, Alabama, will represent NOMAD in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. EBR, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, will cover Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The firms will identify and develop opportunities for NOMAD's Voyager Eagle, Voyager Falcon, and Voyager Hawk systems among utilities, municipalities, data center developers and operators, electrical contractors, and other industrial customers in their territories.

The new representatives join First Line Associates, which covers the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic (Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington, D.C.), and Peterson Company, which covers the Mountain West (Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming) from its offices in Denver and Salt Lake City. Together, the four firms have 43 utility sales professionals expanding NOMAD's access to established customer relationships across these territories. The agreements are performance-based, with representative compensation tied to sales and no fixed representative fees.

“USI and EBR bring longstanding utility relationships and experience helping customers evaluate and specify new equipment,” said Jim Allan, Director of Sales at NOMAD Transportable Power Systems.“These appointments expand our ability to reach customers facing grid constraints, infrastructure upgrades, and temporary power needs. Our in-house sales team will support the representatives with product expertise and demonstrations to help develop opportunities across their territories.”

Founded in 1957, USI has represented electric utility equipment manufacturers throughout the Southeast for nearly seven decades, serving investor-owned, municipal, and cooperative utilities, as well as electrical contractors, consultants, and distributors. Established in 1928, EBR serves the electric utility industry across Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, with expertise in transmission, substation, and distribution applications.

“NOMAD's transportable battery systems fill a real gap for the utilities and industrial customers we call on. They can put megawatt-scale power on site in under an hour, without the permitting and lead time of a permanent installation,” said Murray Beck, President of Utility Specialists, Inc.“We look forward to introducing NOMAD's systems to our network across the Southeast.”

“Utilities in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico are managing rapid load growth, storm restoration, and long interconnection timelines at the same time. NOMAD's transportable systems give them a way to put megawatt-scale capacity where it is needed without waiting on a permanent installation,” said Zach Nichols, President of Elgin B. Robertson, Inc.“We are pleased to add NOMAD to our Power Utility line card.”

Supporting Utility and Industrial Power Needs

The expanded territories include markets where utilities are planning for increased electricity demand from data centers and industrial development. NOMAD is targeting applications including temporary power support during infrastructure upgrades, backup power, and peak-demand management.

NOMAD's Voyager systems are designed to be deployed where needed and relocated as customer requirements change, allowing customers to use the same equipment across multiple locations and applications.

“The performance-based structure of these relationships allows us to broaden our sales reach while limiting fixed selling costs,” Allan added.“Our focus is on helping these firms identify applications where mobile power can address a specific customer need and supporting them through the sales process.”

The ten states covered by USI and EBR sit at the center of U.S. electricity demand growth. In Texas, ERCOT reported approximately 438 gigawatts (GW) of large-load interconnection requests as of May 2026, much of it tied to data centers.1 Southern Company, whose utilities serve Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi, has reported approximately 75 GW of data center interest in connecting to its system, including 10 GW under contract, and has raised its 2026–2030 capital plan to approximately $81 billion.2 In Georgia alone, the prospective large-load pipeline grew from 16 GW in 2023 to approximately 69 GW by December 2025, according to Georgia Public Service Commission staff.3 Duke Energy, the largest utility in the Carolinas, reported 7.6 GW of executed data center agreements and a 15.4 GW data center pipeline in May 2026, supported by a $103 billion capital plan,4 and the Tennessee Valley Authority has reported 11 GW of data center requests.5 Nationally, Grid Strategies projects 166 GW of new electricity load by 2030.6

Much of this demand will arrive before the permanent generation, substations, and transmission needed to serve it are in place. NOMAD's transportable systems are built to bridge that gap: bridging interconnection delays for new data center and industrial load, supporting utilities through substation and distribution upgrades, and providing backup and peak capacity that can be redeployed as needs change, either structurally or seasonally, depending on where the demand is over the long term.

Fall Demonstration Tour Update

NOMAD is supporting its sales efforts with a fall demonstration tour announced on October 6, 2026, including 26 stops across three regional roadshows. The tour included events with Peterson Company in Utah and Idaho on October 6–8 and First Line Associates across New England and the Mid-Atlantic on October 13–26.

The Southwest roadshow is scheduled for November 2–16, with stops in California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico, including Albuquerque within EBR's territory. NOMAD also plans a demonstration with USI in the Southeast, with dates and locations to be announced.

About NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc.

NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMAD) is an energy infrastructure equipment and services company focused on the design, manufacture and deployment of transportable, utility-grade power and energy-storage systems. Through its NOMAD Transportable Power Systems subsidiary, the Company markets its systems under the Voyager platform. NOMAD's systems are engineered to provide rapidly deployable, relocatable power capacity for utility, commercial, industrial and other applications where grid capacity is unavailable, constrained or uneconomical. For more information, visit .

About Utility Specialists, Inc.

Utility Specialists, Inc. is a manufacturers' representative firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, providing electric utility market contact, approval, sales, and long-term customer support since 1957. USI represents more than thirty manufacturers across the distribution, transmission, substation, lighting, metering, tools and equipment, and generation segments of the electric utility industry, serving investor-owned, municipal, and cooperative utilities, electrical contractors, consultants, and distributors throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. For more information, visit utility-specialists.com.

About Elgin B. Robertson, Inc.

Elgin B. Robertson, Inc. is a Texas-based manufacturers' representative firm established in 1928 and headquartered in Dallas. EBR represents manufacturers in the electric utility, communications, and CATV/MSO markets, providing Power Utility solutions for transmission, substation, and distribution applications throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. For more information, visit elginbrobertson.com.

Market Data Sources

1 ERCOT Board of Directors presentation, May 2026, as reported by New Project Media: newprojectmedia.com/?p=19583

2 Southern Company fourth-quarter 2025 earnings, February 18, 2026, as reported by Pipeline & Gas Journal: pgjonline.com/news/2026/february/southern-co-expands-81-billion-spending-plan-as-data-center-demand-drives-gas-generation-growth

3 Georgia Public Service Commission staff large-load report, as reported by WTOC, March 17, 2026: wtoc.com/2026/03/17/georgia-psc-chairman-defends-data-center-power-expansion-amid-criticism

4 Duke Energy first-quarter 2026 earnings, May 5, 2026, as reported by Utility Dive: utilitydive.com/news/duke-energy-earnings-anderson-gas-plant/819428

5 Tennessee Valley Authority, as reported by Louisville Public Media, August 20, 2026: lpm.org/news/2026-08-20/tva-will-consider-a-new-electricity-rate-for-data-centers-this-week

6 Grid Strategies, National Load Growth Report 2025: gridstrategiesllc.com/project/load-growth-forecast

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding NOMAD's beliefs, expectations, plans, and intentions relating to its sales representative relationships with USI, EBR, First Line Associates, and Peterson Company, the timing and locations of planned demonstration tours, the potential benefits, applications, market opportunity, and future development of its transportable battery energy storage systems, and future customer demand, the size of and demand within its target markets, future backlog growth, are forward-looking statements. These statements are often identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“may,”“will,”“plan,”“potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NOMAD's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to the performance of independent sales representatives; market acceptance and adoption of transportable energy storage technology; customer purchasing and deployment decisions; competition; the accuracy of third-party market data and load-growth forecasts; supply chain and manufacturing execution; and other risks described in NOMAD Power Solutions' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. NOMAD Power Solutions undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli or Michael Wichman

PondelWilkinson Inc.

... | ...