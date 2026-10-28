SAIC Becomes First Mission Integrator To Deliver Practical Quantum Solutions To Federal Civil And Defense Agencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) By demystifying and actively deploying quantum technologies today, SAIC is accelerating exponential mission and national security improvements for tomorrow

RESTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ: SAIC ) today announced a major industry milestone: the launch of the first comprehensive, end-to-end quantum solutions portfolio designed to solve America's most complex civil, space, and military challenges.

Bridging the gap between quantum science and real-world government applications, SAIC is the first mission integrator to successfully transition quantum capabilities spanning timing, sensing, computation, and encryption from the laboratory to active federal deployment. Following more than two years of rigorous investment, engineering, and testing, SAIC's new portfolio spans quantum sensing, advanced optimization algorithms, optical interconnects, and post-quantum cryptography migration.

How Federal Customers Benefit Today

Working with leading ecosystem partners, SAIC's portfolio is built to deliver immediate, practical value, and measurable performance improvements to active federal missions:



Proactive Zero-Trust Security: Civil and defense agencies can seamlessly transition to quantum-resistant encryption (NIST CNSA 2.0) – securing sensitive government data and national infrastructure ahead of federal modernization timelines.

Enhanced Resilience in Challenging Environments: Military operators gain decisive advantages through GPS-independent navigation and timing (PNT) – ensuring continuous, precise operations in any operational theater.

Accelerated Speed to Decision: By utilizing quantum-inspired algorithms, civil and defense agencies can solve massive logistical, supply chain, and resource-allocation challenges in seconds – optimizing critical government workflows and reducing costs. Next-Generation Environmental & Threat Detection: Advanced quantum sensing provides unmatched precision for climate monitoring, border security, space domain awareness, and tactical threat classification.



SAIC's recent venture investments and acquisition of Information Security Corporation, a provider of public key infrastructure, encryption, and credential management software, are bolstering SAIC's solutions portfolio to help customers modernize their cryptographic infrastructure and transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

"Federal agencies require immediate access to transformative technologies, and SAIC is successfully delivering those capabilities today," said Dr. Chris Powell, SAIC Chief Scientist. "We are removing the adoption risk for federal technology and mission leaders. By delivering practical, secure, and affordable quantum strategies, we are helping both civil and defense leaders achieve a definitive mission advantage."

For more information about SAIC's quantum solutions portfolio and ecosystem, visit .

About SAIC

SAIC ® is a premier mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, intelligence, and civilian markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services, and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.3 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Media Contact:

Caralyn Duke

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Forward-Looking Statements

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