Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Neera Clase As Chief Commercial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARS) today announced the appointment of Neera Clase as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective Nov. 1, 2026. Ms. Clase has served as Tarsus' Interim Chief Commercial Officer since July 2026 and previously served as Senior Vice President of Market Access.

“Neera has the right experience and vision to lead us into our next chapter of growth,” said Bobby Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Tarsus.“She has been instrumental in creating a new market for XDEMVY, building our commercial team and capabilities from the earliest days and securing the broad coverage that has made this launch a standout in eye care. She brings sound judgment, credibility and a deep understanding of our business. As Tarsus expands into retina and advances its broader pipeline, I am confident in Neera's ability to build on XDEMVY's success and bring future innovation to more patients.”

As Chief Commercial Officer, Ms. Clase will lead Tarsus' commercial strategy and execution, with a primary focus on expanding XDEMVY's reach among eye care professionals and patients. She will also lead commercial planning across one of the most differentiated pipelines in eye care: two Phase 3 retina programs – gildeuretinol (ALK-001), an investigational treatment for Stargardt disease, and IRX-101, an investigational ocular antiseptic; and two Phase 2 programs – TP-04 for ocular rosacea and TP-05 for Lyme disease prevention.

“When I joined Tarsus, we were a small team with a first-in-class medicine and a conviction that we could make a difference for millions of patients living with Demodex blepharitis,” said Ms. Clase.“Helping make XDEMVY accessible to patients has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I believe XDEMVY has the potential to exceed $2 billion in peak sales by reaching more of the patients who need treatment, and delivering on that opportunity is my first priority. As our pipeline advances, I'm excited to engage new communities of physicians and patients and apply what we've learned with XDEMVY to the programs ahead.”

Ms. Clase has more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical experience across sales, marketing, market access, reimbursement and commercialization. Previously, she held senior commercial and market access leadership positions at Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Relypsa, Inc., and Abbott Laboratories. She has helped commercialize more than 10 products across multiple therapeutic areas, including several first-in-class therapies. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in life sciences and psychology from Indiana State University and a Master of Social Work from Indiana University.

About XDEMVY ®

XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25%, formerly known as TP-03, is a novel prescription eye drop designed to treat Demodex blepharitis by targeting and eradicating the root cause of the disease – Demodex mite infestation. XDEMVY was evaluated in two pivotal trials involving over 800 patients with twice-daily dosing for six weeks. Both trials met the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints, with statistical significance and no serious treatment-related adverse events. Most patients found the XDEMVY eye drop to be neutral to very comfortable. The most common ocular adverse reactions observed in the studies were instillation site stinging and burning which was reported in 10% of patients. Other ocular adverse reactions reported by less than 2% of patients were chalazion/hordeolum (stye) and punctate keratitis.

XDEMVY Indication and Important Safety Information

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

XDEMVY is indicated for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis.

Most common side effects: The most common side effect in clinical trials was stinging and burning in 10% of patients. Other side effects in less than 2% of patients were chalazion/hordeolum and punctate keratitis.

For additional information, please see full prescribing information available at

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of ocular rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, both of which are in Phase 2, IRX-101 for potential use as an ocular antiseptic, and gildeuretinol for the potential treatment of Stargardt disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute“forward-looking statements.” These statements include statements regarding the benefits of the new executive leader, the potential market size of Demodex blepharitis, advancement of Tarsus' investigational pipeline programs, and the quotations of Tarsus' management. The words, without limitation,“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Further risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in the reports Tarsus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Tarsus' Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2026, and its most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 6, 2026, copies of which are posted on its website and are available from Tarsus without charge. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Tarsus' management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Tarsus specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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