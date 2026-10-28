Fluke Introduces New Refrigerated Temperature Calibration Baths for High-Accuracy Temperature Sensor Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New calibration baths reduce temperature variability, minimize measurement uncertainty, and simplify demanding calibration workflows

Everett, Washington, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As calibration laboratories face growing demands for accuracy, repeatability and efficiency, even small temperature variations can introduce uncertainty and compromise confidence in calibration results. Maintaining a precise, uniform temperature environment, particularly at low temperatures can be challenging, adding complexity to already demanding calibration workflows. Addressing these challenges, Fluke today announced the 7508, 7511 and 7512 Refrigerated Temperature Calibration Baths, designed to deliver exceptional temperature stability and uniformity while automating critical calibration tasks.

Engineered specifically for metrology rather than adapted from general laboratory equipment, the refrigerated baths provide temperature control as low as –10 °C, with stability as precise as ±0.0007 °C and uniformity as precise as ±0.003 °C. The baths are designed to eliminate temperature gradients through balanced stirring while precisely managing heating and cooling to maintain a consistent environment for calibration.

"Fluke Calibration baths have a long legacy in metrology labs because their specifications mean something," said Ron Ainsworth, Senior Product Manager at Fluke Calibration. "The 7508, 7511 and 7512 keep the stability and uniformity metrologists trust and carry that legacy forward on a modernized platform that's easier to use, connect, automate and maintain."

The 7508/7511/7512 baths automate temperature sensor calibration when paired with the Fluke Calibration 1586A Super-DAQ and MET/TEMP II software. Computer-controlled solenoid valves precisely balance the heating and cooling system, while the software automates calibration tasks and data collection. The system supports USB and RS-232 connectivity and is designed for future support of CalStudio.

Available in multiple configurations, the baths support the calibration and testing of temperature sensors used across manufacturing, R&D and test-and-measurement applications, ranging from verifying industrial temperature controllers to maintaining highly accurate laboratory reference standards. Applications include Platinum Resistance Thermometer (PRT), thermistor and thermocouple calibrations, as well as maintaining triple-point-of-water cells. An optional 2033 IR cavity can be integrated into the 7508 bath to support precision infrared calibration applications.

The baths also are designed to simplify day-to-day operation and maintenance. The new baths incorporate automation, data collection capabilities and an updated user interface that help reduce setup complexity and operator intervention.

Direct-drive stirrer motors, pump-free balanced stirring and full fluid drainage help simplify maintenance and support reliable performance over time. The baths use CFC-free refrigerants.

With increasingly precise measurements driving the evolution of modern calibration laboratories, Fluke's refrigerated baths are designed to help labs establish a more controlled, automated and repeatable approach to temperature calibration.

For more information about the 7508/7511/7512 Refrigerated Temperature Calibration Baths, visit Fluke Calibration.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes. Fluke is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

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FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

For more information:

Dave Smith

Fluke Corporation

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Olivia Kline

Fluke Corporation

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1) What is the 75xx Series?

The 7508, 7511 and 7512 are refrigerated temperature calibration baths that create a highly stable, uniform temperature environment for calibrating sensors such as PRTs, thermistors and thermocouples. They operate down to –10 °C and combine precision temperature control with automation and maintenance-focused design.

2) Why are the baths important for metrologists?

A calibration bath provides the controlled temperature environment metrologists need to determine whether a sensor is measuring accurately, rather than introducing uncertainty from temperature fluctuations or gradients. The more stable and uniform the bath, the greater the confidence in the calibration results.

3) What are the benefits for Calibration labs?

The new baths can help labs achieve more consistent, repeatable calibration results while reducing manual intervention through automation. They also simplify operation and maintenance, helping technicians improve productivity without compromising measurement confidence.

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Fluke Introduces New Refrigerated Temperature Calibration Baths for High-Accuracy Temperature Sensor Testing Fluke Introduces New Refrigerated Temperature Calibration Baths for High-Accuracy Temperature Sensor Testing

CONTACT: Dave Smith Fluke Corporation...