Influential Women Celebrates Morgan Scott: Leading Beyond The Title In Insurance Operations

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chief Operating Officer and Partner of The Mahoney Group Brings 21 Years of Insurance Industry Experience to Enterprise Operations, Service, HR, and ClaimsBased in Chandler, Arizona, Morgan Scott, CIC, is Chief Operating Officer and Partner at The Mahoney Group, an insurance and risk management firm. With 21 years in the insurance industry, 16 of them at The Mahoney Group, she oversees enterprise operations across client service, claims, and marketing, along with the people side of the business: human resources and learning and development.Morgan's leadership was shaped on the service side of the business. She grew through service, management, training, and leadership roles at The Mahoney Group before stepping into the COO role, and that path gave her a clear view of what teams need to deliver a strong client experience. Today she uses it to close gaps between departments, question processes that persist only because they have always been done that way, and help teams turn ideas into action.She sees operations as the foundation for sales: when service and claims run well, sales teams can focus on building relationships, and clients have every reason to stay. Inside the organization, she connects HR, training, and service so people are hired well, developed with intention, and supported in their roles. In her view, a strong employee experience is what makes a strong client experience possible.Morgan believes leadership starts with knowing who you are and the value you bring before you ever introduce your title. Early in her career, she committed to leading as someone curious, confident, and coachable, recognizing that the loudest voice in the room is not always the wisest. She puts people first, invests in mentorship, and talks openly about the everyday realities of leadership, from rethinking outdated processes to navigating the unwritten dress codes of business. Is there really such a thing as business attire, or golf attire for women? She is still deciding. Either way, she will show up overdressed or dressed just right, because it's her.For Morgan, leadership doesn't stop at the office door. She leads through fitness, and through every role she holds: wife, mom, friend, coach, and mentor. Each one shapes how she shows up for her teams, and she shares that whole picture openly on LinkedIn, where her posts reflect the belief that who you are outside of work is part of what makes you effective in it.The best career advice Morgan has received is to believe in yourself, but be you. She heard it at a time in her life when she needed it most, and it still speaks to her today when imposter syndrome shows up or her confidence wavers, as it does for all of us. She encourages learning from others and seeking different perspectives, while never letting someone else's opinion define who you are or what you can achieve. She also holds to the belief that something is better than nothing, having seen how small, intentional steps add up over time.For young women entering insurance, Morgan's message is to make the invisible visible: share ideas, speak up, and show what you bring. Not everyone will appreciate your style, and that's okay. She encourages them to learn the business, ask questions, find people who will challenge and encourage them, and extend a hand to others as they find their footing. Her answer to self-doubt is“yes, and.” Yes, you can make the decision, and be afraid. Yes, you can be confident, and uncertain. Yes, you can be direct, and empathetic. Yes, you can be independent, and still need support. Being strong and being human are not mutually exclusive. Most of all, she encourages people to say yes, find the“and,” and keep moving forward.Morgan sees an industry that is changing, and she finds that fun. There is room for professionals to be uniquely themselves, ask better questions, and bring solutions that make a real difference for clients and teams, which also means getting comfortable with gray areas where there is no perfect plan. For women, a lingering challenge is the set of expectations about how they should show up and lead. She believes that change happens by making room for different leadership styles and recognizing the value each person brings.The values that matter most to Morgan are being real, taking ownership, working hard, and showing up for people. She wants her actions to match her words at work and at home, and she never forgets that every person has a story and struggles others may never see. She believes you can care deeply about someone and still have an honest conversation with them. In her view, a leader does not need every answer, but people should know she will listen, follow through, and work toward a solution. Her goal is to leave every room better than she found it, whether through a major decision, a quick check-in, or a simple smile.Morgan studied Management at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and holds the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation from The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research. She is an ACE Certified Personal Trainer, holds a nutrition certification from Clean Health, and co-owns Live Well Fitness LLC, a personal training and nutrition business, with her husband. She also serves on the board of Prescott Firefighter's Charities.From her early days in client service to leading enterprise operations, Morgan has built a career on curiosity, authenticity, and care for people, and on helping others recognize and own the unique puzzle piece they bring.Learn more about Morgan Scott through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Celebrates Morgan Scott: Leading Beyond the Title In Insurance Operations News Provided By Influential Women October 28, 2026, 12:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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