The News Movement Launches TNM Network

A new media distribution model designed to support leading independent documentary makers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The News Movement (TNM), a leading Gen Z news publisher, today announced the launch of TNM Network, a new licensing arm which takes original YouTube documentaries, investigations and reports from independent journalist-creators, and repackages them into social-first content to be distributed across TikTok and Instagram.TNM Network draws on the business' editorial expertise, production infrastructure and distribution channels and reflects TNM's long-held ambition to support original investigative journalism produced by independent creators. Critically, the model is designed to preserve each creator's identity and unique editorial voice through the adaptation process.“Some of the most compelling investigative and documentary journalism today is being produced by independent creators and early-career journalists, yet too much of this work never reaches the audiences we speak to every day,” said Rebecca Hutson, Editor in Chief of The News Movement.“TNM Network is about closing that gap. We bring our editorial experience and impeccable standards of journalistic integrity, along with our distribution, to work that already has a strong voice and point of view, and we adapt it for audiences without losing what makes it distinctive.”She added,“TNM Network marries our journalistic standards with the creativity of creators at a time when trust is at a premium, and quality news has never mattered more.”TNM Network launches with“Behind the Scenes of a Predator Sting,” followed by a broader slate of licensed documentaries from several independent creators:-“Behind the Scenes of a Predator Sting” – A fly-on-the-wall documentary following two Chris Hansen-inspired vigilante predator hunters as they orchestrate a sting operation, with a journalist observing their process, tactics and the ethical questions surrounding their work.-“My AI Relationship” – A journalist gets an AI girlfriend, then travels to America to meet four people in relationships with AI companions, culminating in an experiment dating an AI doll around London.-“Hobby Horsing” – Ed Campbell visits a competitive hobby horsing event, meeting people who have found community, passion and joy in an unusual sport, despite facing ridicule and bullying.- An investigation by Jon Dean into London's growing market for men's health and wellness treatments, exploring the rise of alternative therapies, including shockwave technology, the growing demand for specialized procedures, and the practitioners behind these increasingly popular services.-“Between Here and War” – A documentary exploring New York's Ukrainian diaspora and the people continuing to support their homeland's fight for independence, including efforts to source and send drones to Ukraine by Oleksander Ieltsov.The launch also introduces a new submission portal, inviting documentary filmmakers to submit their work for licensing consideration. In 2027, TNM plans to enter its next phase, commissioning original documentaries from creators within the Network. As submissions open, TNM is seeking work that is:- Original and independently produced - made by an independent journalist-creator, with a clear personal voice and point of view- Digitally native - built for online audiences, with strong storytelling, characters and access- Journalistically credible - investigative, explanatory or first-person reporting grounded in real people and real stories- Adaptable for social - with moments, themes and narratives that can be reshaped into short-form campaigns on TikTok and InstagramCreators can submit their documentaries for licensing here.TNM Network is an investment in growing The News Movement's editorial offering and creator network, not a bid for quick revenue from short-form platforms. It follows the launch of SaySo by TNM's parent company, Caliber, and reflects a continued commitment to the next generation of digital-first journalism.“TNM Network isn't built around quick returns from short-form platforms,” said Ramin Beheshti, CEO of Caliber.“It's a long-term investment in independent journalists and in the kind of original reporting that younger audiences want. Following the launch of SaySo, this is another step in building a sustainable ecosystem backing the next generation of digital-first journalism.”About THE NEWS MOVEMENT (TNM)The News Movement (TNM) is a digital-first news organization focused on delivering credible, accessible, and engaging journalism to younger audiences. Through social-first storytelling, original reporting, and innovative digital formats, TNM aims to make news more relevant, understandable, and accessible to the next generation of news consumers. TNM reaches more than 70 million people every month, connecting audiences with the stories, perspectives, and information that matter.ABOUT CALIBERCaliber is a next generation media company built to define a new era for journalism, reimagining how stories are created, shared, and valued across. Its portfolio of social publisher brands includes The News Movement, The Recount, and Capsule, across which has built a global community of over 2.5 million followers and reached over 1 billion people in 2025 across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Substack and Snap. With newsrooms in New York and London, Caliber supports independent storytellers with the tools, training, and editorial standards to deliver stories that matter with purpose, context, and credibility. Caliber also operates The Caliber Collective, a social media agency that channels the experience and insights from its own brands to help companies tell their stories on social.

Chelsea Hudson

Caliber

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The News Movement Launches TNM Network News Provided By Caliber October 28, 2026, 12:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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