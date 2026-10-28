Note from Aberdeen from British songwriter and recording artist Pete Davies

Pete Davies

Track Title: Note from Aberdeen Genre: Indie Rock / Celtic Rock / Folk Rock / Indie Pop Launch Date: 16th October 2026 ISRC Code: USL4R2684554

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pete Davies is a British songwriter and recording artist whose latest single, Note from Aberdeen, draws directly on an extraordinary chapter of his life: 35 years working as a commercial diver in the North Sea.From 1983 to 2016, Pete worked offshore in the North Sea while continuing to write songs and develop his career in music. The experience gave him a perspective few songwriters can draw upon; life beneath the surface, long periods away from home, the camaraderie of offshore workers and the very particular world surrounding the North Sea oil industry.Note from Aberdeen comes from that lived experience. Rather than writing about the North Sea from the outside, Pete is writing about a world he actually knew.Music has been part of Pete's life since his teenage years, when the Beatles inspired him to start writing songs. His early career included performing, songwriting and working with figures from the British pop scene, including Robin Scott (M) and Pete Thomas (Elvis Costello). He has continued writing and recording throughout his life, developing a style rooted in melody, storytelling and observation.Today, Pete remains an active songwriter and recording artist. Note from Aberdeen brings together those two sides of his life, the songwriter and the North Sea diver, resulting in a song with a story that could only have been written by someone who was there.@OfficialPeteDavieswatch?v=ifVG3MygGTAContact Pete Davies at... and please mention Radio Pluggers!

David Wiltsher

Radio Pluggers

+44 7552 531612

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New Music Alert Note from Aberdeen from British Songwriter and Recording Artist Pete Davies News Provided By Radio Pluggers October 28, 2026, 12:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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