Azin Radsan Van Alebeek, Spotlighted By Influential Women, Invests In Startups That Improve Women's Lives

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Co-Founder and General Partner of Emmeline Ventures Champions Early-Stage Companies Advancing Women's Physical and Mental HealthPhoenix, Arizona – Azin Radsan van Alebeek is the Co-Founder and General Partner of Emmeline Ventures, a female-founded early-stage venture capital firm based in Phoenix. A venture capitalist, coach, and entrepreneur, she co-founded the firm to invest in technology-enabled startups that improve women's lives, with a particular focus on physical and mental health, financial empowerment, and long-term societal impact. Guided by the belief that capital can be a catalyst for meaningful change, she champions founders building solutions for underserved markets and encourages more women to become investors and business leaders.Azin began her career as a board-level executive compensation consultant, advising companies on performance-based pay for executives and directors. She later stepped away from her professional career for about 25 years to raise her three children, managing her family's operations while remaining active in philanthropy and community leadership. She returned to the investment world through angel investing before co-founding NLA Ventures and then Emmeline Ventures.Azin earned a Bachelor of Arts in Econometrics and Quantitative Economics from Stanford University and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. She completed coach training through the Co-Active Training Institute and is a certified Co-Active coach. Co-Active coaching is built on the idea that clients are naturally creative, resourceful, and whole, and it focuses on helping people clarify their values and take meaningful action. Fluent in Farsi, Dutch, French, and Spanish, she brings a global perspective to her work with entrepreneurs and investors.Women's health has long been underfunded in both research and venture investment, even though women make most household healthcare decisions. Investors focused on this space help bring overdue products and services to market. Venture capital firms raise money from investors and use it to buy equity stakes in young, high-growth companies, providing not only funding but also guidance, networks, and strategic support. Early-stage investors take on significant risk by backing companies before they have proven their business models. At the same time, companies founded solely by women receive only a small share of venture funding in the United States, typically around two percent in recent years, which makes female-led firms like Emmeline Ventures an important part of changing who gets funded.Azin attributes her success to persistence, patience, and consistent hard work, noting that achievements that look effortless are built on years of dedication and resilience. The best advice she has received is to build a strong foundation, since broad knowledge, skills, and relationships create more opportunities for long-term growth.She encourages young women to believe in their abilities and to pursue opportunities without waiting for permission. Speaking up, taking initiative, and trusting their own judgment, she says, is how confidence grows.Making a positive impact, acting with integrity, and listening with intention are the values Azin holds most dear, and she has set a goal of positively impacting at least 1,000 lives. She believes that listening with real intention is one of the most powerful ways to reach that goal, and at the end of each day she wants to know she has contributed more good than harm. She is an associate producer, cast member, and ambassador for the documentary Show Her the Money, serves as a trustee at her children's former K-12 school, and chairs the BOSP Advisory Council at Stanford University.From executive compensation consulting to raising a family and reinventing herself as a venture capitalist, Azin has shown that it is never too late to begin again. By backing founders who serve women, Azin Radsan van Alebeek continues to turn capital into lasting positive change.Learn More about Azin Radsan van Alebeek:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Azin Radsan van Alebeek, Spotlighted By Influential Women, Invests In Startups That Improve Women's Lives News Provided By Influential Women October 28, 2026, 12:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.