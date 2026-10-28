UP: New Regulatory Frameworks For Boats, To Get Unique Registration Numbers

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce a new regulatory framework for boats and watercraft by allotting each of them unique registration numbers.

The move is aimed at making river-based transport safer and more organised, while simultaneously boosting related economic activities.

The new framework, being introduced under the proposed 'Inland Vessels Rules-2026,' will see both motorised and non-motorised vessels being assigned unique registration numbers.

Provisions have also been made to establish dedicated funds for development and welfare initiatives related to water transport, enhancing transparency in the operation of river ghats, and setting safety standards for passengers.

“This initiative is expected to make passenger transport, river tourism, traditional boat operations, and cargo transport safer and more systematic across major rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara, Gomti, Gandak, and Betwa,” said an official statement.

According to the UP Transport Department, the proposed rules include the creation of a 'State Development Fund' for motorised vessels, financed through fees and penalties collected from water transport operations. Separately, a 'District Welfare Fund' will be established at the district level to support activities concerning non-motorised vessels.

To ensure passenger safety in river transport, river ghats (piers/landings) will have to mandatorily equip themselves with permanent lighting, signboards, life buoys, and the presence of divers. Responsibilities concerning the leasing, maintenance, operation, and safety of these ghats will be assigned to local bodies, development authorities, and district committees.

A district-level committee, chaired by the District Magistrate, will be established to prevent boat accidents. Providing safety-related information to passengers before every journey will be mandatory.

Furthermore, boats must be equipped with a number of life jackets exceeding the passenger capacity by 10 per cent, along with a 10-meter-long rope and a first-aid kit.

Additionally, there is a plan to maintain emergency response vessels (rescue boats) at a ratio of 1:10, ensuring that rescue operations can be carried out swiftly when needed.

Notably, the wide network of rivers in Uttar Pradesh offers significant potential for passenger transport, tourism, traditional boat operations, and freight movement. A clear registration system, defined safety standards, improved management of ghats, and provisions for the welfare of boatmen can help bring structure to this sector.

Effective implementation of these regulations is expected to build passenger confidence, reduce the risk of accidents, and promote river-based economic activities.