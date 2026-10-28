Can Cancer Affect Young Adults? Early Warning Signs That Should Never Be Overlooked

What if that unexplained weight loss, that lump you keep ignoring, or that fatigue that won't go away is more than just stress or a minor health problem? Most people who have cancer are older adults, but adolescents and young adults can have cancer, too. Knowing the warning signals early and getting medical care can make a world of difference.

Cancer in Teens and Young Adults: The Facts

Around 4% of new cancer cases occur in adults aged 15-39 years old. We also have evidence from around the world of increasing rates of early-onset malignancies, detected before the age of 50.

What are the most prevalent malignancies at different ages?



15 - 19 year-old: Thyroid cancer, lymphomas, brain and central nervous system tumours, bone and soft tissue sarcomas.

Ages 20–29: Thyroid cancer, testicular cancer, ovarian germ cell tumours, Hodgkin's lymphoma, melanoma.

30-39 year-old: Breast, thyroid, melanoma and colorectal cancers Sex-specific trends: Breast cancer is common among young women, and testicular cancer among young men.

Why is there a rise in early-onset cancers?

Researchers are considering a number of possible contributions including low-fibre ultra-processed foods, obesity, physical inactivity, insulin resistance, alcohol, environmental exposures, certain illnesses and hereditary abnormalities such as BRCA1/2.

There are additional investigations on various bacteria, e.g., colibactin-producing strains of E. coli. They account for some cases but not all, and their proportional importance varies by kind of cancer.

6 Signs of Trouble to Watch For



Unexplained loss of weight: lose roughly 4-5 kg (9-11 lbs) effortlessly.

Fatigue that lasts for weeks, even with rest. Exhaustion, severe and unrelenting.

New swelling or lumps in the breast, neck, armpit, testicular or groin area

Unusual bleeding: blood in the pee, stool or spit. Unexplained bruises or abnormal vaginal bleeding

Changes in your mouth, such as sores that don't heal: sores or red or white patches that don't go away after two to three weeks. Symptoms that may remain include a cough, hoarseness, or difficulty swallowing.

These symptoms are not necessarily signs of cancer, but persistent or unexplained changes should warrant a medical review.

Treatment: Caring for the Patient, Not Just the Tumour

Treatment varies on the type of cancer and how advanced the illness is. Surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy are the most common ones.

The Problems of Young People

Symptoms may be confused for stress or mild ailments, which can delay diagnosis. Some tumours have a distinct or aggressive biology. Treatments can also impact fertility, cardiovascular health and mental wellbeing. Also genetic counselling and fertility preservation may be crucial and should be coordinated.

Navigating cancer at a critical time of life

Cancer may interfere with schooling, professions, relationships and ambitions for parenthood. Support from loved ones, survivor groups, and mental health specialists may help.

Nourishing meals, proper physical activity and stress management can contribute to overall health during treatment. Freezing your eggs or sperm can help preserve your reproductive possibilities for the future.

Early Awareness Is Important

A cancer diagnosis at a young age can be isolating, but no one should have to face this alone. Understanding your body and getting the right medical advice and care when necessary allows you to make educated choices regarding what to do next. Don't let ageing or your busy schedule convince you to disregard something that's off with your health.

-This article is authored by By Dr Venkatachala K, Consultant Surgical Oncologist at HOSMAT Hospital