Uber Driver Demands Rs 1,479 Instead Of Rs 625, Gurugram Woman Alleges Assault And Threats X Post Goes Viral

A Gurugram woman has accused an Uber driver of abusing and threatening her following a fight over the fee for a journey from Delhi airport, claiming he asked for more than double the amount shown on the app and followed her to her house. The victim has subsequently confirmed that she is safe and a FIR has been launched against the driver for alleged assault.

Sharing her story on X, Tanisha Sharma stated Uber had banned the accused driver from the app in the wake of the event. The business told Sharma that he would no longer be allowed to take trips via the program, he said.

After landing at Delhi airport for a journey to Gurugram, Sharma said she took an Uber. The app stated a fee of roughly Rs 625 for the trip but the driver reportedly asked for Rs 1,479, giving her a screenshot of a fare published on the other ride-hailing platform Rapido.

When she pointed out that the screenshot was from Rapido and not Uber, the driver allegedly told her,“iss route ka itna hi hota hai.” Sharma claimed the sum was charged on the Uber app.

She said the driver then locked the car and refused to let her get her bags until she paid the extra fare. He locked the car and did not let me to take my bags out unless I paid 1,479 rupees.“When I tried to get my things he held my arm and closed the window of the front seat where my bags were trying to stop me from taking it out,” she added.

@Uber @Uber_India @UberIN_Support @Uber_Support

i landed at delhi airport today and had one of the most terrifying experiences of my life with an uber driver. i'm still shaken.

i booked an uber to gurgaon for a 20-minute ride. the fare shown on my uber app was around ₹625. after the trip, the driver showed me a screenshot from rapido quoting ₹1,479 and demanded that i pay that amount instead. when i pointed out that this was a rapido screenshot and not an uber screenshot, he said,“iss route ka itna hi hota hai.”

i paid the ₹625 that was shown on my uber app. what followed was genuinely frightening.

he locked the car and refused to let me take my luggage out unless i paid ₹1,479. when i tried retrieving my belongings, he held my arm and shut the front-seat window where my luggage was, trying to stop me from taking it out.

i somehow managed to get my luggage and tried to enter my house. he followed me, forced the gate, abused me horribly and wouldn't let me go inside peacefully. i finally managed to get inside and lock the door. he then started climbing the gate while hurling abuses and threatening my life.

all of this happened around 4:45 am in gurgaon, when i'd just landed and was simply trying to get home safely.

and it gets worse. i'm trying to reach uber's safety support, and the safety support option isn't available to me. i'm dealing with a terrifying situation involving physical aggression and life threats, and i can't even get through to the platform's safety team.

this wasn't a fare dispute anymore. this was intimidation, physical aggression and a terrifying violation of my safety at my own doorstep.

@Uber_Support @Uber_India @UberIN_Support @Uber, i need an urgent human response, a proper investigation and concrete action. please preserve the trip and driver records and tell me how this is being addressed.

i've used cabs to get around in different countries and never imagined i'd feel this unsafe trying to get home in my own country. how am i supposed to trust a service that i booked specifically to get home safely?

driver name: JAMIL JAHID KHAN

- Tanisha Sharma (@tanishasharmax) October 26, 2026

"Later, I received my luggage and walked toward my house. The driver followed me, pushed his way through the gate and verbally abused me," Sharma added.

In her version of events, the driver continued to threaten her and tried to climb the fence even after she had entered her home and locked the door.

He pursued me, broke the gate, insulted me terribly and would not let me go inside calmly. I eventually got inside and locked the door behind me. He started scaling the barrier and abused me and threatened my life,” Sharma said.

The incident apparently happened in Gurugram at about 4.45 am.

How Did Uber React?

Sharma also expressed worries about her attempts to contact Uber's safety team, saying the safety assistance option was not accessible when she sought to report the event. Uber India responded to her post, saying,“We've addressed your concern and sent a response your way. You should be able to view the details via Direct Message. Appreciate your understanding."