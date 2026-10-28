Cyclone Arnab School Holiday: THESE States Shut Down Schools For Two Days

Cyclone Arnab is hitting the coast hard. Heavy rain and strong winds will start soon. The administration is taking no chances with student safety. The state government ordered schools to shut down during this heavy downpour

October and November usually bring the festival season. Students get holidays for Diwali and Bhai Dooj next month. Schools and colleges stay closed during this time anyway.

The state government announced two extra days of school holidays across 10 districts before the festivals. Officials took this decision after checking the weather conditions.

Cyclone Arnab made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. Coastal areas started getting heavy rain from Tuesday. The weather department issued heavy storm warnings for several Andhra Pradesh districts until Thursday.

Srikakulam district is facing gusty winds and heavy rain since yesterday. North Andhra Pradesh districts also expect massive rainfall. The Government of Andhra Pradesh decided to shut schools in 10 districts for two straight days because of this.

The administration issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rain across 12 districts due to Cyclone Arnab. Schools will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday in East Godavari, Kakinada, Krishna, NTR, Eluru, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, Polavaram, and Vizianagaram. Anakapalli district will keep schools closed until Thursday.

The Odisha government also decided to close schools in five districts due to the bad weather, just like Andhra Pradesh. Officials already announced that all schools, colleges, and anganwadi centres in these districts will stay shut on Wednesday and Thursday.

The meteorological department predicted 80 to 90 kmph winds along with heavy to very heavy rain in Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri, and Koraput. They issued strict warnings. The Odisha government declared school holidays in these five districts as a safety measure right after this.

The Andhra Pradesh government took the same decision because of the impact of Cyclone Arnab. They ordered all educational institutions across 10 districts to close down due to the rough weather. Officials took this step to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and school staff.