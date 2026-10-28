Serbia Raises Terror Alert to Red After Israeli Embassy Attack
(MENAFN) Serbia has raised its terror threat level to red, the highest on its scale, after a teenage attacker armed with two knives assaulted a gendarmerie officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in the capital and was killed, the country’s Interior Ministry announced Wednesday.
The assault came just after midnight, according to a ministry statement citing caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic. The attacker, an unidentified minor, went after the officer with a knife in each hand.
The officer killed the assailant in self-defense but was cut on the face, Dacic said. He is in good condition and is expected to leave the hospital later Wednesday.
Dacic called the incident a terrorist attack. In response, authorities have intensified security checks and put more police on the streets at key sites, including infrastructure facilities and places where large crowds gather.
The interior minister said the assailant backed the Islamic State group and had already been on the radar of security services. On his social media profile, he had shown the group’s black flag and emblem, Dacic added.
An investigation is underway.
The attack echoes an incident in Belgrade in June 2024, when a man shot a gendarmerie officer in the neck with a crossbow outside the same embassy. The officer shot and killed him, and Serbian authorities classified that case as a terrorist attack, too.
The assault came just after midnight, according to a ministry statement citing caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic. The attacker, an unidentified minor, went after the officer with a knife in each hand.
The officer killed the assailant in self-defense but was cut on the face, Dacic said. He is in good condition and is expected to leave the hospital later Wednesday.
Dacic called the incident a terrorist attack. In response, authorities have intensified security checks and put more police on the streets at key sites, including infrastructure facilities and places where large crowds gather.
The interior minister said the assailant backed the Islamic State group and had already been on the radar of security services. On his social media profile, he had shown the group’s black flag and emblem, Dacic added.
An investigation is underway.
The attack echoes an incident in Belgrade in June 2024, when a man shot a gendarmerie officer in the neck with a crossbow outside the same embassy. The officer shot and killed him, and Serbian authorities classified that case as a terrorist attack, too.
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