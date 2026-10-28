Assam: Over 2 Lakh Register For Sporting Event In Kamrup

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 28 (IANS) More than two lakh registrations have been recorded for Khel Maharan 3.0 in Assam's Kamrup district, reflecting strong participation by young sports enthusiasts ahead of the sporting event, officials said on Wednesday.

Khel Maharan is a sports initiative of the Assam government aimed at promoting grassroots sports, encouraging youth participation and identifying sporting talent across the state.

The initiative seeks to provide aspiring athletes with a platform to demonstrate their abilities and strengthen the sporting culture at the community level.

Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra chaired a meeting of the District Level Committee for Khel Maharan 3.0 to review preparations and ensure the smooth conduct of the event across the district.

The meeting focused on the responsibilities of committee members, the event schedule and the venues for various sporting activities. Officials also discussed the arrangements required to facilitate participation and ensure effective coordination among the departments concerned.

Emphasising the need for coordinated efforts, Mishra urged all departments and officials to work closely together and complete the necessary arrangements on time.

He also stressed the importance of motivating young athletes across the district to participate actively, noting that the event would offer them an opportunity to showcase their sporting talent and nurture their potential.

The registration of over two lakh participants in Kamrup highlights the scale of interest in the initiative and the potential of grassroots sporting programmes to engage young people.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioner (Sports) Monika Borgohain, Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Pathak, Assistant Commissioners Udeshna Sarma and Polash Borah, and Deputy Superintendents of Police Tinku Jyoti Choudhury and Deborshee Das.

The Joint Director of Health Services, all Block Development Officers, the Inspector of Schools, the District Sports Officer, Sub-Divisional Sports Officers and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

The district administration is working with the departments concerned to ensure that logistical, administrative and venue-related arrangements are completed for the successful organisation of Khel Maharan 3.0 across Kamrup.