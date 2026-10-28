Antonelli Could Clinch First F1 World Title at Mexico City Grand Prix, Live on TOD by beIN
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Doha, Qatar – 28 October 2026: Kimi Antonelli heads to the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend with a chance to become Formula 1's youngest-ever world champion. Following his victory in Austin, the 20-year-old Mercedes driver holds a 123-point lead over teammate George Russell and can secure his first world title with a ninth-place finish or higher. Fans across the Middle East and North Africa can watch the weekend's action live on TOD by beIN.
The 71-lap race takes place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, where drivers face the challenge of racing more than 2,200 metres above sea level. The reduced air density affects car performance and cooling, while the long run to the first corner provides an early overtaking opportunity. With five rounds remaining in the season, Mexico City could be the setting for Antonelli's historic championship victory.
Mexico City Grand Prix: When to Watch
All times Qatar (GMT+3)
Friday, 30 October
●Free Practice 1 – 9:30 PM
Saturday, 31 October
●Free Practice 2 – 1:00 AM
●Free Practice 3 – 8:30 PM
Sunday, 1 November
●Qualifying – 12:00 AM
●Mexico City Grand Prix – 11:00 PM
Watch the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend live on TOD by beIN
The 71-lap race takes place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, where drivers face the challenge of racing more than 2,200 metres above sea level. The reduced air density affects car performance and cooling, while the long run to the first corner provides an early overtaking opportunity. With five rounds remaining in the season, Mexico City could be the setting for Antonelli's historic championship victory.
Mexico City Grand Prix: When to Watch
All times Qatar (GMT+3)
Friday, 30 October
●Free Practice 1 – 9:30 PM
Saturday, 31 October
●Free Practice 2 – 1:00 AM
●Free Practice 3 – 8:30 PM
Sunday, 1 November
●Qualifying – 12:00 AM
●Mexico City Grand Prix – 11:00 PM
Watch the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend live on TOD by beIN
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