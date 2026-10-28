Alcami Announces Promotion of Robert Tragas to Vice President, Laboratory Services

(MENAFN- Cision) WILMINGTON, N.C., October 28, 2026

In his expanded role, Mr. Tragas will lead laboratory operations across A’cami’s Research Triangle Park campus, overseeing analytical, biologics, microbiology, and environmental monitoring functions. His leadership will focus on driving alignment, operational excellence, and continued growth across the laboratory organization.



Mr. Tragas joined Alcami more than 26 years ago and has held roles of increasing responsibility throughout the organization. Known for his technical expertise, operational leadership, and ability to execute complex scientific programs, he has played a central role in expandin’ Alcami’s analytical and biologics capabilities. As demand for biologics continues to grow, his leadership will be essential in scaling capabilities and supporting the next phase of growth.



“By strengthening our laboratory leadership, we are positioning Alcami to serve as an even stronger partner for sponsors developing the next generation of biolog”c medicines,” said Katie Schlipp, President Laboratory Services at Alcami.



With the promotion of Mr. Tragas, Alcami continues to build a robust leadership foundation to support clients advancing specialized therapies from development through delivery to patients.

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