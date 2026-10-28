Reem Hospital and Yas Clinic Sign MoU on Specialized Care, Regenerative Medicine and Cell Therapy in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) •The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in regenerative medicine and cell therapy applications across orthopedics, neuroscience, and dermatology.

•Joint training, clinical workshops, and coordinated patient care pathways are among the areas of cooperation.



Abu Dhabi, UAE – October, 2026: Reem Hospital, a multispecialty healthcare provider on Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yas Clinic Khalifa City during the Future Health Summit in Abu Dhabi, establishing a framework for cooperation across specialized clinical services, physician expertise, medical innovation, and professional development.



The agreement reflects both organizations’ commitment to advancing specialized healthcare and supporting medical innovation through collaboration. By bringing together complementary clinical expertise, Reem Hospital and Yas Clinic Khalifa City aim to explore opportunities to enhance patient care and contribute to the continued development of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem. The partnership aligns with the emirate’s broader ambitions to advance healthcare innovation and improve patient outcomes.



Under the MoU, the two organizations will explore cooperation across three clinical areas, namely orthopedics, neuroscience, and dermatology, with a focus on regenerative medicine and cell therapy applications. The scope also covers clinical knowledge exchange, joint case discussions, sharing of physician expertise, professional training, and the development of coordinated patient care pathways between the two entities.



In regenerative medicine and cell therapy, the parties will assess potential clinical service models, research initiatives, and specialized training opportunities. Any activities in these areas will be subject to the required regulatory approvals and separate agreements.



Alaa Obeid, Chief Executive Officer at Reem Hospital, said, “This collaboration gives us a structured way to combine expertise, exchange knowledge, and explore new approaches to specialized healthcare. By working closely with Yas Clinic, we aim to identify opportunities that support clinical advancement and contribute to the continued development of high-quality medical services in Abu Dhabi.”



Mubasher Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer at Yas Clinic Khalifa City, said: “The future of healthcare depends on strong collaboration between providers, bringing together complementary expertise to advance specialized care and improve patient outcomes. Through this partnership with Reem Hospital, we look forward to exploring opportunities for clinical knowledge exchange, multidisciplinary collaboration and professional development. By strengthening these connections across the healthcare ecosystem, we can help support the responsible advancement of medical innovation and the continued development of patient-centered healthcare in Abu Dhabi.”

The MoU marks a step towards strengthening collaboration between healthcare providers in Abu Dhabi, with both organizations exploring opportunities to advance specialized care and support the evolving needs of patients.

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